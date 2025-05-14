Cubs vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 14

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The MLB's Wednesday schedule includes the Chicago Cubs facing the Miami Marlins.

Cubs vs Marlins Game Info

Chicago Cubs (25-18) vs. Miami Marlins (15-26)

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and FDSFL

Cubs vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-215) | MIA: (+180)

CHC: (-215) | MIA: (+180) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-102) | MIA: +1.5 (-118)

CHC: -1.5 (-102) | MIA: +1.5 (-118) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Cubs vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 2-2, 4.53 ERA vs Ryan Weathers (Marlins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jameson Taillon (2-2) for the Cubs and Ryan Weathers for the Marlins. Taillon's team is 3-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Taillon's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). Last season Weathers and his team went 8-8-0 against the spread when he pitched. Weathers and his team put together a 8-5 record in games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Cubs vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (66.8%)

Cubs vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Marlins, Chicago is the favorite at -215, and Miami is +180 playing on the road.

Cubs vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cubs. The Marlins are -118 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -102.

Cubs vs Marlins Over/Under

Cubs versus Marlins on May 14 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.

Cubs vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 15 wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Chicago has been listed as a favorite of -215 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 26 of their 41 opportunities.

The Cubs are 21-20-0 against the spread in their 41 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have won 31.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (11-24).

Miami is 4-10 (winning just 28.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +180 or longer.

In the 41 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-15-0).

The Marlins have covered 51.2% of their games this season, going 21-20-0 ATS.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago with an OBP of .369, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .524. He's batting .262 on the season.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 67th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 44 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .545. He's batting .267 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 58th, his on-base percentage 108th, and his slugging percentage 14th.

Carson Kelly has 24 hits this season and has a slash line of .300/.436/.650.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .239 with a .299 OBP and 34 RBI for Chicago this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has accumulated an on-base percentage of .365 and has 39 hits, both team-best numbers for the Marlins. He's batting .287 and slugging .507.

He is 34th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Xavier Edwards leads his team with a .293 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .263 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 64th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 153rd in slugging percentage.

Eric Wagaman is batting .230 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.

Liam Hicks is hitting .257 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Cubs vs Marlins Head to Head

5/13/2025: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/12/2025: 5-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

5-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 8/25/2024: 7-2 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-2 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/24/2024: 14-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

14-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/23/2024: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/21/2024: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/20/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/20/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/19/2024: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/7/2023: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

