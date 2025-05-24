Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 24

Odds updated as of 10:13 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (26-24) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (27-23)

Date: Saturday, May 24, 2025

Saturday, May 24, 2025 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and ARID

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-112) | STL: (-104)

ARI: (-112) | STL: (-104) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+152) | STL: +1.5 (-184)

ARI: -1.5 (+152) | STL: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 5-2, 3.26 ERA vs Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 3-3, 2.92 ERA

The probable starters are Merrill Kelly (5-2) for the Diamondbacks and Matthew Liberatore (3-3) for the Cardinals. Kelly and his team are 4-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Kelly's team has won 80% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-1). The Cardinals have a 3-6-0 record against the spread in Liberatore's starts. The Cardinals have a 3-1 record in Liberatore's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (54%)

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Moneyline

Arizona is a -112 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -104 underdog at home.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are hosting the Diamondbacks, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Cardinals are +152 to cover the spread, and the Diamondbacks are -184.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Over/Under

The Diamondbacks-Cardinals game on May 24 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -114 and the under at -106.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as favorites in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (54.8%) in those games.

This season Arizona has been victorious 16 times in 30 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks' games have gone over the total in 22 of their 49 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks are 23-26-0 against the spread in their 49 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals are 18-15 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 54.5% of those games).

St. Louis has a 14-15 record (winning 48.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Cardinals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 50 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 26 of those games (26-22-2).

The Cardinals have covered 56% of their games this season, going 28-22-0 ATS.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.593) and total hits (58) this season. He's batting .278 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 47th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Carroll will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with a triple, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona in OBP (.402) this season, fueled by 52 hits. He's batting .306 while slugging .488.

He ranks 12th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging in MLB.

Perdomo enters this matchup looking to extend his nine-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with five doubles, a home run, four walks and seven RBIs.

Josh Naylor has collected 54 base hits, an OBP of .356 and a slugging percentage of .435 this season.

Eugenio Suarez has 14 home runs, 38 RBI and a batting average of .219 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Lars Nootbaar is hitting .251 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 90th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 82nd in slugging.

Brendan Donovan's 61 hits, .377 on-base percentage and .455 slugging percentage all lead his team. He has a batting average of .323.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him sixth, his on-base percentage is 23rd, and he is 57th in slugging.

Nolan Arenado is hitting .242 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.

Willson Contreras has nine doubles, six home runs and 16 walks while batting .250.

