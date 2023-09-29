Diamondbacks vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 29

Odds updated as of 7:37 PM

The Arizona Diamondbacks are among the MLB teams busy on Friday, versus the Houston Astros.

Diamondbacks vs Astros Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (84-75) vs. Houston Astros (87-72)

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID

Diamondbacks vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-124) | HOU: (+106)

ARI: (-124) | HOU: (+106) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+155) | HOU: +1.5 (-188)

ARI: -1.5 (+155) | HOU: +1.5 (-188) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Diamondbacks vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 17-8, 3.49 ERA vs Jose Urquidy (Astros) - 2-3, 5.84 ERA

The probable starters are Zac Gallen (17-8) for the Diamondbacks and Urquidy (2-3) for the Astros. Gallen and his team have a record of 18-15-0 against the spread when he starts. Gallen's team has a record of 15-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Astros have gone 4-5-0 ATS in Urquidy's nine starts with a set spread. The Astros have a 1-2 record in Urquidy's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (55.9%)

Diamondbacks vs Astros Moneyline

Houston is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -124 favorite at home.

Diamondbacks vs Astros Spread

The Diamondbacks are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Astros. The Diamondbacks are +155 to cover the spread, while the Astros are -188.

Diamondbacks vs Astros Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Diamondbacks-Astros on September 29, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Diamondbacks vs Astros Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 73 games this season and have come away with the win 43 times (58.9%) in those contests.

Arizona has a record of 38-20 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -124 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Diamondbacks have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 70 of 158 chances this season.

In 158 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 86-72-0 against the spread.

The Astros have put together a 22-17 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 56.4% of those games).

Houston has a record of 16-11 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer (59.3%).

In the 158 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Astros, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 83 times (83-71-4).

The Astros have a 79-79-0 record ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has 161 hits and an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .511. All three of those stats lead Arizona hitters this season. He has a .289 batting average, as well.

He is 13th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Carroll has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .364 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBI.

Christian Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 61 walks. He's batting .261 and slugging .503 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 71st in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Ketel Marte has 156 hits this season and has a slash line of .278/.360/.489.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 24 home runs, 81 RBI and a batting average of .263 this season.

Gurriel has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with .

Astros Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has racked up an on-base percentage of .369, a slugging percentage of .515, and has 159 hits, all club-highs for the Astros (while batting .282).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 20th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Tucker hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Alex Bregman has 27 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 92 walks while batting .259. He's slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .362.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 75th, his on-base percentage is 21st, and he is 78th in slugging.

Yordan Alvarez is hitting .291 with 23 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 68 walks.

Jose Altuve is hitting .316 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.

