Devon Achane Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

Running back Devon Achane has a matchup versus the 19th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (127.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, when his Miami Dolphins meet the Cleveland Browns, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Considering Achane for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Browns? We've got stats and info for you below.

Achane vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns

Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.1

15.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 17.2

17.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 77.06

77.06 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.53

0.53 Projected Receiving Yards: 31.40

31.40 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Achane Fantasy Performance

Achane is the ninth-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 29th overall, as he has posted 200.0 total fantasy points (13.3 per game).

Over his last three games, Achane has totaled 45.5 fantasy points (15.2 per game) as he's rushed for 185 yards and scored two touchdowns on 43 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 150 yards on 19 catches (21 targets).

Achane has delivered 76.1 total fantasy points (15.2 per game) during his last five games, running the ball 60 times for 231 yards and two scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 230 yards on 30 receptions (34 targets) with three TDs.

The highlight of Achane's season as a fantasy producer came against the San Francisco 49ers last week, as he put up 25.0 fantasy points by hauling in six passes (on seven targets) for 70 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Devon Achane delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (1.7 points) in Week 5 against the New England Patriots, running for 18 yards on three carries with one catch for -1 yards.

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not allowed a player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Browns have allowed at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this season.

A total of nine players have thrown for two or more TDs against Cleveland this year.

The Browns have allowed one player to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of six players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Cleveland this season.

The Browns have allowed 22 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

A total of one player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Cleveland this year.

One player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Browns this season.

Cleveland has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 15 players this year.

The Browns have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

