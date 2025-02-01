FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Devils vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The New Jersey Devils versus the Buffalo Sabres is on the NHL schedule for Sunday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Devils vs Sabres Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (29-18-6) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-26-5)
  • Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Devils (-146)Sabres (+122)5.5Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (59.3%)

Devils vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Sabres. The Devils are +172 to cover the spread, while the Sabres are -215.

Devils vs Sabres Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Devils versus Sabres matchup on February 2 has been set at 5.5, with -138 odds on the over and +112 odds on the under.

Devils vs Sabres Moneyline

  • New Jersey is a -146 favorite on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +122 underdog at home.

