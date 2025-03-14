FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Devils vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Devils vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15

The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the New Jersey Devils facing the Pittsburgh Penguins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Devils vs Penguins Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (36-25-6) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (27-31-10)
  • Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ABC

Devils vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Devils (-152)Penguins (+126)5.5Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (63.9%)

Devils vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Devils are 1.5-goal favorites against the Penguins. The Devils are +164 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are -205.

Devils vs Penguins Over/Under

  • Devils versus Penguins on March 15 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -128 and the under +104.

Devils vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Pittsburgh is a +126 underdog on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a -152 favorite on the road.

