Devils vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15

The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the New Jersey Devils facing the Pittsburgh Penguins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Devils vs Penguins Game Info

New Jersey Devils (36-25-6) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (27-31-10)

Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ABC

Devils vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-152) Penguins (+126) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Devils win (63.9%)

Devils vs Penguins Puck Line

The Devils are 1.5-goal favorites against the Penguins. The Devils are +164 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are -205.

Devils vs Penguins Over/Under

Devils versus Penguins on March 15 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -128 and the under +104.

Devils vs Penguins Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a +126 underdog on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a -152 favorite on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!