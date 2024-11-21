Devils vs Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 21

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the New Jersey Devils taking on the Carolina Hurricanes.

Devils vs Hurricanes Game Info

New Jersey Devils (12-7-2) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (14-4)

Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024

Thursday, November 21, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Hurricanes Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-128) Hurricanes (+106) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (53.8%)

Devils vs Hurricanes Puck Line

The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals (+190 to cover). Carolina, the underdog, is -240.

Devils vs Hurricanes Over/Under

Devils versus Hurricanes on November 21 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +100 and the under -122.

Devils vs Hurricanes Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Devils vs. Hurricanes reveal New Jersey as the favorite (-128) and Carolina as the underdog (+106) on the road.

