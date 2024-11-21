NHL
Devils vs Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 21
The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the New Jersey Devils taking on the Carolina Hurricanes.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.
Devils vs Hurricanes Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (12-7-2) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (14-4)
- Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Hurricanes Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-128)
|Hurricanes (+106)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (53.8%)
Devils vs Hurricanes Puck Line
- The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals (+190 to cover). Carolina, the underdog, is -240.
Devils vs Hurricanes Over/Under
- Devils versus Hurricanes on November 21 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +100 and the under -122.
Devils vs Hurricanes Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Devils vs. Hurricanes reveal New Jersey as the favorite (-128) and Carolina as the underdog (+106) on the road.