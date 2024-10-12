Devils vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 12

NHL action on Saturday includes the New Jersey Devils playing the Washington Capitals.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Devils vs Capitals Game Info

New Jersey Devils (2-1) vs. Washington Capitals (0-0-0)

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Capitals Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-156) Capitals (+130) - Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Devils win (55.7%)

Devils vs Capitals Puck Line

The Capitals are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Devils. The Capitals are -200 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +164.

Devils vs Capitals Over/Under

The over/under for the Devils vs Capitals October 12 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Devils vs Capitals Moneyline

New Jersey is a -156 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +130 underdog at home.

