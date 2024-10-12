Devils vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 12
NHL action on Saturday includes the New Jersey Devils playing the Washington Capitals.
Devils vs Capitals Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (2-1) vs. Washington Capitals (0-0-0)
- Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Capitals Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-156)
|Capitals (+130)
|-
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Devils win (55.7%)
Devils vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Capitals are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Devils. The Capitals are -200 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +164.
Devils vs Capitals Over/Under
- The over/under for the Devils vs Capitals October 12 NHL matchup has not yet been set.
Devils vs Capitals Moneyline
- New Jersey is a -156 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +130 underdog at home.