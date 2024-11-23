Detroit Lions Odds to Win 2025 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 8:16 p.m.

The Detroit Lions are +350 to win the Super Bowl. Those are the best odds in the NFL as of Nov. 22.

Before you place your bet on this year at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the Detroit Lions futures insights you need to know.

Lions Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +350 (Bet $100 to win $350)

+350 (Bet $100 to win $350) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1200 (Bet $100 to win $1,200)

+1200 (Bet $100 to win $1,200) Odds to Win the NFC North: -469 (Bet $469 to win $100)

Lions Stats Insights

The Lions sport the 13th-ranked defense this year (327.5 yards allowed per game), and they've been more effective offensively, ranking third-best with 394.7 yards per game.

The Lions have been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (best with 33.6 points per game) and scoring defense (fifth-best with 17.7 points allowed per game) this year.

From an offensive standpoint, Detroit ranks sixth in the NFL with 242.5 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defense ranks 27th in passing yards allowed per contest (232.7).

The Lions have been a tough opponent for opposing teams in the running game, as they rank top-five in both rushing offense (third-best with 152.2 rushing yards per game) and rushing defense (fifth-best with 94.8 rushing yards allowed per game) this year.

Detroit owns the sixth-ranked offense this season in terms of third-down efficiency (45% percentage), and has been more effective on defense, ranking best with a 30.4% third-down percentage allowed.

The Lions rank 12th in yards per play allowed this season (5.6), but they've been thriving on offense, ranking second-best in the NFL with 6.6 yards per play.

Detroit owns the third-best turnover margin in the NFL at +9, forcing 19 turnovers (fifth in NFL) while turning it over 10 times (seventh in NFL).

Lions Betting Insights

Bookmakers rate the Lions equally compared to the computer rankings, best in the NFL.

The Lions have had the sixth-smallest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, improving from +1200 at the start of the season to +350.

With odds of +350, the Lions have been given a 22.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Lions Leaders

Jared Goff has 2,492 passing yards for Detroit, completing 73% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jahmyr Gibbs, has carried the ball 133 times for 796 yards (79.6 per game), scoring eight times. He's also caught 23 passes for 256 yards and one touchdown.

Amon-Ra St. Brown's 685 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 78 times and has collected 65 receptions and nine touchdowns.

Jameson Williams has caught 24 passes for 538 yards (67.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Za'Darius Smith has 5.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has 6.0 TFL and 24 tackles.

Kerby Joseph has picked off a team-high seven passes. He also has 47 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and nine passes defended to his name.

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl