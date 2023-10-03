Desmond Ridder Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Texans

Atlanta Falcons QB Desmond Ridder will be up against the ninth-ranked pass defense of the Houston Texans (195.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Ridder a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Texans? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Ridder vs. Texans Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Houston Texans

Atlanta Falcons vs. Houston Texans Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.66

12.66 Projected Passing Yards: 187.69

187.69 Projected Passing TDs: 1.17

1.17 Projected Rushing Yards: 12.11

12.11 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Ridder Fantasy Performance

With 41.8 fantasy points in 2023 (10.5 per game), Ridder is the 27th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 57th overall.

During his last three games, Ridder has compiled 629 passing yards (59-of-101) for two passing TDs with three picks, leading to 33.9 fantasy points (11.3 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 48 yards rushing on 13 carries with one touchdown.

The high point of Ridder's fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers, when he caught zero balls on targets for zero yards, good for 21.4 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Desmond Ridder disappointed his fantasy managers against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, when he mustered only 6.2 fantasy points -- 19-of-31 (61.3%), 191 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs. It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has not let a player record over 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this season.

The Texans have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this season.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than one touchdown in a game against Houston this year.

No player has recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Houston this year.

The Texans have allowed a TD catch by two players this year.

Houston has not allowed more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

No player has racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Texans this season.

Houston has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to five players this year.

The Texans have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

