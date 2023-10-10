Deshaun Watson Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. 49ers

In Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns will meet the San Francisco 49ers, who have the 13th-ranked pass defense in the league (202.6 yards conceded per game).

With Watson's next game versus the 49ers, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Watson vs. 49ers Game Info

Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. San Francisco 49ers

Cleveland Browns vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.25

7.25 Projected Passing Yards: 107.63

107.63 Projected Passing TDs: 0.47

0.47 Projected Rushing Yards: 14.46

14.46 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Watson Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Watson is currently the 26th-ranked player in fantasy (53rd overall), with 53.5 total fantasy points (17.8 per game).

In Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans, Watson produced 21.2 fantasy points, compiling 289 passing yards with two touchdowns and zero picks while chipping in 16 rushing yards with his legs.

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has allowed one player to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The 49ers have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

San Francisco has allowed at least two TD passes to one opposing QB this year.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than two TDs in a game versus the 49ers this season.

San Francisco has allowed one player to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The 49ers have allowed four players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

San Francisco has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to one player this season.

The 49ers' defense has not allowed a player to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

San Francisco has allowed at least one rushing TD to two players this year.

No player has run for more than one touchdown versus the 49ers this year.

