Derek Carr Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Patriots

New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr will take on the 10th-ranked passing defense of the New England Patriots (196 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Carr worth a look for his upcoming game against the Patriots? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Thinking about playing Carr this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Carr vs. Patriots Game Info

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.08

13.08 Projected Passing Yards: 223.22

223.22 Projected Passing TDs: 1.17

1.17 Projected Rushing Yards: 8.15

8.15 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Carr Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Carr is currently the 30th-ranked player in fantasy (84th overall), with 32.6 total fantasy points (8.2 per game).

Over his last three games, Carr has tallied 18.0 fantasy points (6.0 per game), as he's compiled 458 yards on 57-of-91 passing with one touchdown and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on -3 rushing yards on five carries.

The highlight of Carr's fantasy season was a Week 1 performance against the Tennessee Titans, a matchup in which he tallied 14.6 fantasy points -- 23-of-33 (69.7%), 305 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.

From a fantasy standpoint, Derek Carr's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week was his worst of the campaign, as he put up 3.2 fantasy points. He passed for 127 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw zero picks on the day.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has not let a player register over 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this year.

The Patriots have given up at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

No opposing QBs have thrown for more than one touchdown in a game against New England this year.

New England has not given up over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

The Patriots have allowed a touchdown catch by three players this year.

New England has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

One player has picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Patriots this year.

A total of three players have run for at least one touchdown against New England this season.

The Patriots have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Derek Carr? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.