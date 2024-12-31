Derek Carr Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Buccaneers

In Week 18 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), quarterback Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have the 29th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (244.9 yards allowed per game).

For more information on Carr, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, read this piece prior to his upcoming matchup against the Buccaneers.

Carr vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.6

14.6 Projected Passing Yards: 247.23

247.23 Projected Passing TDs: 1.38

1.38 Projected Rushing Yards: 5.23

5.23 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Carr Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Carr is currently the 26th-ranked fantasy player (63rd overall), posting 151.0 total fantasy points (15.1 per game).

In his last three games, Carr has put up 45.3 fantasy points (15.1 per game), connecting on 65-of-95 throws for 651 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. He's added 32 rushing yards on five carries.

Carr has completed 99-of-151 passes for 1,156 yards, with seven touchdowns and one interception, in his last five games, resulting in 79.2 total fantasy points (15.8 per game). With his legs, he's added 49 rushing yards on nine attempts.

The highlight of Carr's fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, when he carried one time for one yard and one touchdown on his way to 21.8 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Derek Carr stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles, throwing for 142 yards and one touchdown with one interception (8.0 fantasy points).

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Three players have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Tampa Bay this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Buccaneers this season.

A total of seven players have thrown for at least two TDs against Tampa Bay this year.

Four players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed seven players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed a touchdown reception by 21 players this year.

A total of five players have caught more than one touchdown pass versus Tampa Bay this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to two players this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 12 players this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

