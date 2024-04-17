Denver Nuggets NBA Playoff Schedule 2024 (Times, Dates, and TV Channel)

The Denver Nuggets are headed to the NBA postseason!

The defending champions have found themselves back in the playoffs. The Nuggets matched the Oklahoma City Thunder for the most regular-season wins in the West, going 57-25 to secure the 2 seed.

Here's what to know about the Nuggets' 2024 playoff contention and how to follow along.

What Seed Are the Denver Nuggets in the 2024 NBA Playoffs?

The Denver Nuggets ended the 2023-24 regular season with a 57-25 record, which was good enough to finish as the 2 seed in the Western Conference. As is tradition, the 2 seed faces the 7 seed in the first round of the playoffs.

Who Are the Denver Nuggets Playing in the 2024 Playoffs?

As the 2 seed, the Denver Nuggets play the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. This will be a typical best-of-seven series that follows the 2-2-1-1-1 format. That means the better seed (Nuggets) will host Games 1 and 2, plus Games 5 and 7 if those are necessary. The worse seed (Lakers) hosts Games 3 and 4, plus Game 6 if that is necessary.

Looking ahead, if the Nuggets win this series and advance, they would face either the Minnesota Timberwolves or the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference semifinals, as the NBA playoff matchups do not re-seed in each round.

NBA Playoffs Bracket

Denver Nuggets First Round Playoffs Schedule 2024

Date Location Time How to Watch Sat, Apr 20 vs Los Angeles 8:30 PM ABC Mon, Apr 22 vs Los Angeles 10:00 PM TNT Thu, Apr 25 @ Los Angeles 10:00 PM TNT Sat, Apr 27 @ Los Angeles 8:30 PM ABC Mon, Apr 29 vs Los Angeles TBD Thu, May 2 @ Los Angeles TBD Sat, May 4 vs Los Angeles TBD TNT

NBA Championship Odds

Here are the odds that each playoff team will win the NBA Championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of 2:00pm ET on April 17th:

NBA Championship 2023-24 FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Boston Celtics +165 Denver Nuggets +300 Dallas Mavericks +1500 Los Angeles Clippers +1500 Milwaukee Bucks +1500 Oklahoma City Thunder +1600 Philadelphia 76ers +1600 View Full Table

