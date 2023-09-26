Deebo Samuel Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel will take on the 21st-ranked passing defense of the Arizona Cardinals (233 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Samuel vs. Cardinals Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.59

5.59 Projected Receiving Yards: 29.44

29.44 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Samuel Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Samuel is currently the 10th-ranked fantasy player (42nd overall), posting 41.5 total fantasy points (13.8 per game).

Last week against the New York Giants, Samuel posted 19.1 fantasy points, recording six receptions on 12 targets for 129 yards and one TD.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has conceded more than 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Cardinals have given up at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this year.

Arizona has allowed at least two passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

The Cardinals have not allowed a player to throw more than two touchdowns versus them in a game this season.

Arizona has not given up over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

The Cardinals have allowed a TD reception by four players this year.

Arizona has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this year.

The Cardinals have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this year.

Arizona has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Cardinals have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

