DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

Hopkins vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns

Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.0

9.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 51.04

51.04 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Hopkins Fantasy Performance

With 83.0 fantasy points in 2024 (6.4 per game), Hopkins is the 45th-ranked player at the WR position and 140th among all players.

In his last three games, Hopkins has caught seven balls (on 11 targets) for 83 yards and zero touchdowns, good for 8.3 fantasy points (2.8 per game).

Hopkins has been targeted 20 times, with 14 receptions for 165 yards and one TD, in his last five games. He has posted 22.5 fantasy points (4.5 per game) during that period.

The high point of Hopkins' season as a fantasy producer came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9, as he put up 20.6 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, DeAndre Hopkins stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Buffalo Bills, grabbing one pass on one target for -2 yards (-0.2 fantasy points).

Browns Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Cleveland this year.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Browns this year.

Cleveland has allowed two or more TD passes to seven opposing QBs this season.

The Browns have not allowed more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

Cleveland has allowed six players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 17 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Browns this year.

Cleveland has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Browns have given up more than 100 yards rushing to one player this season.

A total of 14 players have run for at least one touchdown versus Cleveland this year.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one touchdown against the Browns this season.

