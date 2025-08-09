David Montgomery 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Detroit Lions' David Montgomery was 17th among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 185.7. Heading into 2025, he is the 23rd-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

David Montgomery Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Montgomery's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 185.7 42 17 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 139.8 74 23

David Montgomery 2024 Game-by-Game

Montgomery accumulated 21.5 fantasy points -- 15 carries, 75 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Rams 15.3 17 91 1 1 1 0 93 Week 2 Buccaneers 13.0 11 35 1 4 4 0 70 Week 3 @Cardinals 18.2 23 105 1 3 3 0 122 Week 4 Seahawks 14.0 12 40 1 1 1 0 80 Week 6 @Cowboys 20.0 12 80 2 1 1 0 80 Week 7 @Vikings 5.0 9 31 0 4 3 0 70 Week 8 Titans 13.9 9 33 1 1 1 0 38 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

David Montgomery vs. Other Lions Rushers

The Lions called a pass on 50.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 49.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked first in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Montgomery's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Detroit Lions teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt David Montgomery 185 775 12 49 4.2 Jahmyr Gibbs 250 1,412 16 50 5.6 Craig Reynolds 31 139 0 0 4.5 Jameson Williams 11 61 1 1 5.5

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on David Montgomery? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.