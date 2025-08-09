David Montgomery 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last year, the Detroit Lions' David Montgomery was 17th among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 185.7. Heading into 2025, he is the 23rd-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.
David Montgomery Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Montgomery's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|185.7
|42
|17
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|139.8
|74
|23
David Montgomery 2024 Game-by-Game
Montgomery accumulated 21.5 fantasy points -- 15 carries, 75 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Rams
|15.3
|17
|91
|1
|1
|1
|0
|93
|Week 2
|Buccaneers
|13.0
|11
|35
|1
|4
|4
|0
|70
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|18.2
|23
|105
|1
|3
|3
|0
|122
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|14.0
|12
|40
|1
|1
|1
|0
|80
|Week 6
|@Cowboys
|20.0
|12
|80
|2
|1
|1
|0
|80
|Week 7
|@Vikings
|5.0
|9
|31
|0
|4
|3
|0
|70
|Week 8
|Titans
|13.9
|9
|33
|1
|1
|1
|0
|38
David Montgomery vs. Other Lions Rushers
The Lions called a pass on 50.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 49.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked first in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Montgomery's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Detroit Lions teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|David Montgomery
|185
|775
|12
|49
|4.2
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|250
|1,412
|16
|50
|5.6
|Craig Reynolds
|31
|139
|0
|0
|4.5
|Jameson Williams
|11
|61
|1
|1
|5.5
