David Montgomery 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

David Montgomery 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Detroit Lions' David Montgomery was 17th among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 185.7. Heading into 2025, he is the 23rd-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

David Montgomery Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Montgomery's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points185.74217
2025 Projected Fantasy Points139.87423

David Montgomery 2024 Game-by-Game

Montgomery accumulated 21.5 fantasy points -- 15 carries, 75 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Rams15.31791111093
Week 2Buccaneers13.01135144070
Week 3@Cardinals18.2231051330122
Week 4Seahawks14.01240111080
Week 6@Cowboys20.01280211080
Week 7@Vikings5.0931043070
Week 8Titans13.9933111038

David Montgomery vs. Other Lions Rushers

The Lions called a pass on 50.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 49.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked first in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Montgomery's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Detroit Lions teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
David Montgomery18577512494.2
Jahmyr Gibbs2501,41216505.6
Craig Reynolds31139004.5
Jameson Williams1161115.5

Want more data and analysis on David Montgomery? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

