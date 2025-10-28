Davante Adams Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

Wideout Davante Adams faces a matchup versus the ninth-ranked pass defense in the league (196 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, when his Los Angeles Rams play the New Orleans Saints, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Is Adams a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Saints? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Davante Adams Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints

Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.1

11.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.5

13.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 68.13

68.13 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.71

Projections provided by numberFire

Adams Fantasy Performance

With 79.1 fantasy points this season (11.3 per game), Adams is the eighth-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 55th among all players.

In his last three games, Adams has put up 34.2 fantasy points (11.4 per game), as he's turned 28 targets into 14 catches for 162 yards and three TDs.

Adams has totaled 274 receiving yards and five scores on 21 catches (42 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 57.4 points (11.5 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Adams' fantasy season came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7, when he racked up 21.5 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Davante Adams let down his fantasy managers against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6, when he mustered only 3.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans has not let a player record over 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this season.

The Saints have given up at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this year.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two TDs against New Orleans this season.

The Saints have given up at least three passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

New Orleans' defense has not allowed a player to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Saints have given up a TD reception by 12 players this season.

New Orleans has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

Two players have collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Saints this year.

New Orleans has allowed six players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Saints have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

