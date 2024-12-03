Davante Adams Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Dolphins

Wide receiver Davante Adams has a matchup versus the ninth-ranked pass defense in the NFL (203.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, when his New York Jets play the Miami Dolphins, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Adams' next game against the Dolphins, should you consider him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Adams vs. Dolphins Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0

10.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.0

13.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 68.07

68.07 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.54

Projections provided by numberFire

Adams Fantasy Performance

Adams is currently the 45th-ranked fantasy player at his position (150th overall), tallying 73.3 total fantasy points (8.1 per game).

In his last three games, Adams has reeled in 18 balls (on 27 targets) for 209 yards and one touchdown, good for 26.9 fantasy points (9.0 per game).

Adams has been targeted 27 times, with 18 receptions for 209 yards and one TD, in his last five games. He has put up 26.9 fantasy points (9.0 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Adams' fantasy season was a Week 2 outburst against the Baltimore Ravens, a matchup in which he tallied 17.0 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 9 receptions, 110 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, Davante Adams delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the campaign (3.0 points) in Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, hauling in three balls for 30 yards.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has allowed one player to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Dolphins have given up at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this year.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Miami this year.

The Dolphins have allowed one player to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

Miami has given up over 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

A total of 12 players have caught a TD pass against the Dolphins this season.

Miami has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Dolphins have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Miami has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Dolphins have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this season.

