Darnell Mooney Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

In Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wideout Darnell Mooney and the Atlanta Falcons will face the New York Giants, who have the seventh-ranked passing defense in the NFL (200.4 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Mooney worth considering for his upcoming game against the Giants? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Thinking about playing Mooney this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Mooney vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants

Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 54.50

54.50 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

Mooney Fantasy Performance

Mooney is currently the 19th-ranked fantasy player at his position (87th overall), putting up 117.9 total fantasy points (8.4 per game).

In his last three games, Mooney has posted 16.2 fantasy points (5.4 per game), as he's converted 14 targets into nine catches for 162 yards and zero TDs.

Mooney has been targeted 27 times, with 16 receptions for 285 yards and zero TDs, during his last five games, leading to 28.5 fantasy points (5.7 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Mooney's fantasy season was a Week 5 outburst against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a matchup in which he put up 22.5 fantasy points -- 0-of-1 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Giants Defensive Performance

New York is yet to allow a player to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Giants have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

New York has given up at least two passing TDs to five opposing QBs this year.

The Giants have allowed one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

No player has put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus New York this season.

The Giants have allowed a TD catch by 16 players this season.

New York has allowed two or more receiving TDs to three players this season.

Five players have racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Giants this season.

A total of 13 players have run for at least one TD versus New York this season.

The Giants have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Darnell Mooney? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.