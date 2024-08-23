Daniel Jones 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Entering the 2024 season, the New York Giants' Daniel Jones was the 29th-ranked fantasy QB (by average draft position), and in Week 1 he posted 4.9 points. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.
Daniel Jones Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Jones' fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|57.0
|233
|44
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|258.0
|27
|25
Daniel Jones 2023 Game-by-Game
Jones accumulated 30.7 fantasy points -- 26-of-37 (70.3%), 321 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 9 carries, 59 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season (Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals). View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Vikings
|4.9
|22-for-42
|186
|0
|2
|0
Daniel Jones and the Giants Receiving Corps
Jones racked up 909 passing yards (151.5 per game) with a 67.5% completion percentage last year (108-of-160), while throwing for two touchdowns with six interceptions. Here's a look at how a few of Jones' potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Darius Slayton
|79
|50
|770
|4
|4
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|78
|60
|525
|1
|2
|Jalin Hyatt
|40
|23
|373
|0
|0
