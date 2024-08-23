Daniel Jones 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2024 season, the New York Giants' Daniel Jones was the 29th-ranked fantasy QB (by average draft position), and in Week 1 he posted 4.9 points. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Daniel Jones Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Jones' fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 57.0 233 44 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 258.0 27 25

Daniel Jones 2023 Game-by-Game

Jones accumulated 30.7 fantasy points -- 26-of-37 (70.3%), 321 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 9 carries, 59 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season (Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals). View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Vikings 4.9 22-for-42 186 0 2 0

Daniel Jones and the Giants Receiving Corps

Jones racked up 909 passing yards (151.5 per game) with a 67.5% completion percentage last year (108-of-160), while throwing for two touchdowns with six interceptions. Here's a look at how a few of Jones' potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Darius Slayton 79 50 770 4 4 Wan'Dale Robinson 78 60 525 1 2 Jalin Hyatt 40 23 373 0 0

