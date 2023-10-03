Dalvin Cook Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Broncos

Dalvin Cook and the New York Jets will meet the Denver Broncos and their 32nd-ranked rushing defense (176 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Is Cook a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Broncos? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Cook vs. Broncos Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets at Denver Broncos

Game Day: October 8, 2023

Game Time: 4:25 PM

Projected Fantasy Points: 6.75

Projected Rushing Yards: 38.09

Projected Rushing TDs: 0.25

Projected Receiving Yards: 11.80

Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Cook Fantasy Performance

Cook has produced 9.8 fantasy points in 2023 (2.5 per game), which ranks him 62nd at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 229 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Cook has picked up 3.9 fantasy points (1.3 per game), running for 41 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 17 carries. He has also contributed 18 yards on five catches (five targets) as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Cook's season as a fantasy producer came against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, as he put up 5.9 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 33 rushing yards on 13 carries (2.5 YPC) .

From a fantasy perspective, Dalvin Cook disappointed his fantasy managers against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, when he mustered only -0.8 fantasy points (4 carries, 7 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has conceded more than 300 yards passing to two players this season.

The Broncos have given up at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this season.

Denver has allowed four players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Broncos have allowed two players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Denver has allowed two players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 10 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Broncos this season.

A total of three players have caught more than one touchdown pass versus Denver this season.

The Broncos have allowed two players to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of three players have run for at least one touchdown versus Denver this season.

The Broncos have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

