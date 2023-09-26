Dalvin Cook Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

Running back Dalvin Cook is looking at a matchup against the 11th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (102.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, when his New York Jets take on the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Thinking about Cook for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Chiefs? We've got stats and info for you below.

Cook vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Kansas City Chiefs

New York Jets vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.08

8.08 Projected Rushing Yards: 49.44

49.44 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.26

0.26 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.31

14.31 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Cook Fantasy Performance

Cook is the 61st-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 223rd overall, as he has tallied 8.0 total fantasy points (2.7 per game).

Last week against the New England Patriots, Cook posted 2.9 fantasy points, carrying eight times for 18 yards (2.3 yards per carry) with three receptions for 11 yards as a receiver.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Kansas City this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Chiefs this season.

Kansas City has not allowed more than one passing TD to an opposing QB this season.

A total of one player has put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have allowed a TD catch by two players this year.

Kansas City has not given up more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this season.

The Chiefs' defense has not allowed a player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Kansas City has allowed one player to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

No player has rushed for more than one TD against the Chiefs this year.

