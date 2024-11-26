Dalton Kincaid Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. 49ers

Dalton Kincaid and the Buffalo Bills will meet the San Francisco 49ers and their sixth-ranked pass defense (193.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

With Kincaid's next game versus the 49ers, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Kincaid vs. 49ers Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.0

5.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.0

7.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 36.69

36.69 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Kincaid Fantasy Performance

Kincaid is currently the 20th-ranked fantasy player at his position (208th overall), posting 47.6 total fantasy points (4.8 per game).

In his last three games, Kincaid has amassed 14.7 total fantasy points (4.9 per game), hauling in 10 balls (on 22 targets) for 87 yards and one touchdown.

Kincaid has reeled in 19 balls (on 35 targets) for 190 yards and one touchdown in his last five games, good for 25.0 fantasy points (5.0 per game) during that timeframe.

The peak of Kincaid's season as a fantasy producer came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3, as he posted 10.1 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Dalton Kincaid's matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 1.1 fantasy points. He tallied one reception for 11 yards on the day.

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has allowed one player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The 49ers have allowed at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this year.

San Francisco has allowed at least two passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

The 49ers have not given up more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

San Francisco has allowed three players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The 49ers have allowed 11 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

A total of two players have caught more than one TD pass versus San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this year.

San Francisco has given up at least one rushing TD to 12 players this season.

A total of Three players have run for more than one TD against the 49ers this year.

