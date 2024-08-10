menu item
NFL

Dallas Goedert 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Dallas Goedert 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Dallas Goedert of the Philadelphia Eagles put up 3.1 fantasy points last week, after being the 12th-most popular tight end in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Dallas Goedert Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Goedert's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points77.318114
2024 Projected Fantasy Points88.415612

Dallas Goedert 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams -- Goedert finished with 17.7 fantasy points. His stat line: eight catches, 117 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Packers3.154310

Dallas Goedert vs. Other Eagles Receivers

The Eagles ran 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays last season. They ranked seventh in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Goedert's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Philadelphia Eagles teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Dallas Goedert8359592310
A.J. Brown1581061456715
DeVonta Smith11281106676
Jahan Dotson8349518411

Want more data and analysis on Dallas Goedert? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

