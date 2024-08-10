Dallas Goedert 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Dallas Goedert of the Philadelphia Eagles put up 3.1 fantasy points last week, after being the 12th-most popular tight end in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Dallas Goedert Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Goedert's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 77.3 181 14 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 88.4 156 12

Dallas Goedert 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams -- Goedert finished with 17.7 fantasy points. His stat line: eight catches, 117 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 3.1 5 4 31 0

Dallas Goedert vs. Other Eagles Receivers

The Eagles ran 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays last season. They ranked seventh in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Goedert's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Philadelphia Eagles teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Dallas Goedert 83 59 592 3 10 A.J. Brown 158 106 1456 7 15 DeVonta Smith 112 81 1066 7 6 Jahan Dotson 83 49 518 4 11

Want more data and analysis on Dallas Goedert? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.