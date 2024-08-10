Dallas Goedert 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Dallas Goedert of the Philadelphia Eagles put up 3.1 fantasy points last week, after being the 12th-most popular tight end in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.
Dallas Goedert Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Goedert's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|77.3
|181
|14
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|88.4
|156
|12
Dallas Goedert 2023 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams -- Goedert finished with 17.7 fantasy points. His stat line: eight catches, 117 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|3.1
|5
|4
|31
|0
Dallas Goedert vs. Other Eagles Receivers
The Eagles ran 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays last season. They ranked seventh in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Goedert's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Philadelphia Eagles teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Dallas Goedert
|83
|59
|592
|3
|10
|A.J. Brown
|158
|106
|1456
|7
|15
|DeVonta Smith
|112
|81
|1066
|7
|6
|Jahan Dotson
|83
|49
|518
|4
|11
