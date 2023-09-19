D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

D.K. Metcalf and the Seattle Seahawks will face the Carolina Panthers and their fourth-ranked passing defense (149 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Metcalf worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Panthers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Metcalf vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers

Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.19

9.19 Projected Receiving Yards: 65.94

65.94 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.45

Projections provided by numberFire

Metcalf Fantasy Performance

Metcalf is currently the 34th-ranked fantasy player at his position (91st overall), tallying 18.2 total fantasy points (9.1 per game).

Through two games this season, Metcalf has compiled 122 receiving yards and one touchdown on nine catches (11 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 18.2.

Last week against the Detroit Lions, Metcalf posted 7.5 fantasy points, recording six receptions on six targets for 75 yards.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina is yet to allow a player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of One player has thrown for at least one TD against the Panthers this season.

No opposing QBs have passed for more than one touchdown in a game versus Carolina this season.

Carolina's defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Panthers have allowed one player to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Carolina has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

No player has recorded over 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Panthers this year.

Carolina has allowed two players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Panthers have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

