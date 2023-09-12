D.J. Moore Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Buccaneers

Chicago Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore will be up against the team with last season's ninth-ranked passing defense, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (203.6 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Moore a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Buccaneers? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Moore vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.40

6.40 Projected Receiving Yards: 46.78

46.78 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Moore 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 136.1 fantasy points (8.0 per game), Moore was 20th at his position (and 80th in the league).

Moore accumulated 25 yards receiving, on two catches (two targets), with zero touchdowns and 2.5 fantasy points in his one game so far this year.

In Week 8 last season against the Atlanta Falcons, Moore put up a season-high 21.5 fantasy points, with these numbers: six receptions, 152 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 17 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Moore put up 17.7 fantasy points (his second-highest total last season), with this stat line: six receptions, 117 yards and one touchdown.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 14 versus the Seattle Seahawks -- Moore ended up with 0.6 fantasy points. His stat line was: zero catches, zero yards, on three targets.

Moore accumulated 0.7 fantasy points -- three receptions, seven yards, on seven targets -- in his second-worst game of the year. That was Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Against Tampa Bay last year, one player posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

16 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Buccaneers last year.

In the passing game, Tampa Bay allowed nine players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Last season, the Buccaneers allowed three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Through the air, Tampa Bay allowed over 100 receiving yards to three players last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Buccaneers allowed a touchdown reception to 29 players last season.

Through the air, Tampa Bay did not allow an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass against it last year.

In the ground game, four players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Buccaneers last season.

On the ground, Tampa Bay allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the running game, no player ran for multiple scores versus the Buccaneers last season.

