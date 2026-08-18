Cubs vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 18

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Chicago Cubs are up against the Chicago White Sox.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs White Sox Game Info

Chicago Cubs (73-53) vs. Chicago White Sox (65-59)

Date: Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Tuesday, August 18, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: TBS, MARQ, and CHSN

Cubs vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-164) | CHW: (+138)

CHC: (-164) | CHW: (+138) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+134) | CHW: +1.5 (-162)

CHC: -1.5 (+134) | CHW: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cubs vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Cubs) - 6-11, 4.53 ERA vs Bryan Hudson (White Sox) - 3-4, 3.14 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Kevin Gausman (6-11, 4.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Bryan Hudson (3-4, 3.14 ERA). When Gausman starts, his team is 10-15-0 against the spread this season. Gausman's team has been victorious in 56.2% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-7. When Hudson starts, the White Sox are 4-2-0 against the spread. The White Sox are 2-1 in Hudson's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (66.3%)

Cubs vs White Sox Moneyline

The Cubs vs White Sox moneyline has the Cubs as a -164 favorite, while the White Sox are a +138 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs White Sox Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Cubs are +134 to cover, while the White Sox are -162 to cover.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Cubs-White Sox game on Aug. 18, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 47 wins in the 81 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year, the Cubs have won 12 of 19 games when listed as at least -164 or better on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 66 of their 121 games with a total this season.

The Cubs have an against the spread mark of 61-60-0 in 121 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have won 45 of the 92 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (48.9%).

The White Sox have gone 7-13 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer (35%).

The White Sox have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 68 times this season for a 68-52-1 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have gone 71-50-0 ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 135 hits and an OBP of .379, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .550. He's batting .281.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 24th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Crow-Armstrong hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with a double, three home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Alex Bregman has 24 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 63 walks. He's batting .255 and slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .347.

His batting average ranks 77th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 50th, and his slugging percentage 90th.

Nico Hoerner is batting .265 with a .365 slugging percentage and 58 RBI this year.

Hoerner takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a walk and two RBIs.

Seiya Suzuki has been key for Chicago with 112 hits, an OBP of .363 plus a slugging percentage of .491.

Suzuki brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has 28 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 69 walks while batting .239. He's slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualifying players in MLB, he ranks 105th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Vargas takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Chase Meidroth leads his team with a .411 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .275 with an on-base percentage of .351.

His batting average ranks 34th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 43rd, and he is 86th in slugging.

Munetaka Murakami has put up a team-best OBP (.371), while pacing the White Sox in hits (74).

Sam Antonacci has 18 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 29 walks while batting .273.

Cubs vs White Sox Head to Head

8/17/2026: 7-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/17/2026: 9-8 CHW (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-8 CHW (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/16/2026: 8-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/15/2026: 10-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/27/2025: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/26/2025: 6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/25/2025: 12-5 CHW (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

12-5 CHW (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 5/18/2025: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/17/2025: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 5/16/2025: 13-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

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