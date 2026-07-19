Cubs vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 19

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Chicago Cubs facing the Minnesota Twins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Cubs vs Twins Game Info

Chicago Cubs (55-43) vs. Minnesota Twins (49-50)

Date: Sunday, July 19, 2026

Sunday, July 19, 2026 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and Twins.TV

Cubs vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-162) | MIN: (+136)

CHC: (-162) | MIN: (+136) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+140) | MIN: +1.5 (-170)

CHC: -1.5 (+140) | MIN: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Cubs vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 5-8, 4.17 ERA vs Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 4-6, 4.57 ERA

The Cubs will call on Shota Imanaga (5-8) versus the Twins and Zebby Matthews (4-6). Imanaga's team is 5-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Imanaga's team has won 43.8% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-9). When Matthews starts, the Twins have gone 6-5-0 against the spread. The Twins have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Matthews' starts this season, and they went 3-3 in those games.

Cubs vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (63.3%)

Cubs vs Twins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Twins reveal Chicago as the favorite (-162) and Minnesota as the underdog (+136) on the road.

Cubs vs Twins Spread

The Cubs are hosting the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cubs are +140 to cover the runline, with the Twins being -170.

Cubs vs Twins Over/Under

The Cubs-Twins contest on July 19 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Twins Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 36 wins in the 63 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 10-6 when favored by -162 or more this year.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 50 of their 94 opportunities.

The Cubs are 42-52-0 against the spread in their 94 games that had a posted line this season.

The Twins have won 28 of the 61 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (45.9%).

Minnesota has gone 4-6 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer (40%).

The Twins have played in 97 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-39-2).

The Twins have a 54-43-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.7% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 104 hits and an OBP of .380, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .519. He's batting .284.

He ranks 25th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Nico Hoerner is batting .243 with 23 doubles, four home runs and 36 walks, while slugging .335 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He ranks 99th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 141st in slugging in the major leagues.

Hoerner heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with an RBI.

Dansby Swanson has collected 67 base hits, an OBP of .290 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

Michael Busch has 12 home runs, 51 RBI and a batting average of .239 this season.

Busch heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .350 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Brooks Lee has put up a slugging percentage of .424, a team-best for the Twins. He's batting .249 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage is 113th, and he is 77th in slugging.

Josh Bell's .425 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .248 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 87th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage.

Kody Clemens is batting .243 with 18 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 22 walks.

Trevor Larnach is batting .286 with 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 35 walks.

Cubs vs Twins Head to Head

7/18/2026: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/17/2026: 5-2 MIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-2 MIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/10/2025: 8-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/9/2025: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/8/2025: 8-1 MIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-1 MIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/7/2024: 8-2 CHC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 CHC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/6/2024: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/5/2024: 3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/14/2023: 16-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

16-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/12/2023: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

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