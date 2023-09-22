Cubs vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 23

Odds updated as of 7:26 AM

In MLB action on Saturday, the Chicago Cubs play the Colorado Rockies.

Cubs vs Rockies Game Info

Chicago Cubs (80-74) vs. Colorado Rockies (56-97)

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ

Cubs vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-245) | COL: (+200)

CHC: (-245) | COL: (+200) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-115) | COL: +1.5 (-104)

CHC: -1.5 (-115) | COL: +1.5 (-104) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cubs vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman (Cubs) - 10-8, 3.76 ERA vs Chris Flexen (Rockies) - 1-8, 7.19 ERA

The probable starters are Marcus Stroman (10-8) for the Cubs and Flexen (1-8) for the Rockies. Stroman and his team are 10-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. Stroman's team has won 45.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-6). The Rockies have a 7-7-0 record against the spread in Flexen's starts. The Rockies have a 3-10 record in Flexen's 13 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (70.1%)

Cubs vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Rockies, Chicago is the favorite at -245, and Colorado is +200 playing on the road.

Cubs vs Rockies Spread

The Cubs are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (-115 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is -104 to cover.

Cubs vs Rockies Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Cubs-Rockies on September 23, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Cubs vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 46, or 56.8%, of the 81 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Chicago has played as a favorite of -245 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 72 of their 147 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cubs are 68-79-0 against the spread in their 147 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies are 50-85 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +200 or longer, Colorado has a record of 1-29 (3.3%).

The Rockies have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times this season for a 67-82-1 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have covered 49.3% of their games this season, going 74-76-0 against the spread.

Cubs Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger has 146 hits, which is best among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .309 with 55 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .358 and a slugging percentage of .538.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is sixth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.390) thanks to 40 extra-base hits. He's batting .286 with an on-base percentage of .348.

He is 12th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging in the major leagues.

Ian Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.361) this season, fueled by 136 hits.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .281 with a .351 OBP and 70 RBI for Chicago this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Ryan McMahon has racked up 132 hits with a .329 on-base percentage, leading the Rockies in both statistics. He's batting .247 and slugging .443.

Including all qualified players in the majors, he ranks 101st in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

McMahon enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double and a walk.

Ezequiel Tovar paces his team with a .415 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .257 with an on-base percentage of .291.

He is currently 81st in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Elias Diaz is hitting .271 with 24 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 32 walks.

Nolan Jones is batting .281 with 20 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 47 walks.

Cubs vs. Rockies Head to Head

9/22/2023: 6-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/13/2023: 7-3 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-3 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/12/2023: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

6-4 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 9/11/2023: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 9/18/2022: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/17/2022: 3-1 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/16/2022: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/17/2022: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 CHC (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/16/2022: 9-6 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-6 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/15/2022: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

