Cubs vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 22

The MLB's Friday schedule includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the Colorado Rockies.

Cubs vs Rockies Game Info

Chicago Cubs (79-74) vs. Colorado Rockies (56-96)

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MLB Network

Cubs vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-225) | COL: (+188)

CHC: (-225) | COL: (+188) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-106) | COL: +1.5 (-113)

CHC: -1.5 (-106) | COL: +1.5 (-113) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Cubs vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 7-10, 5.47 ERA vs Noah Davis (Rockies) - 0-2, 9.58 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (7-10) to the mound, while Davis (0-2) will get the nod for the Rockies. When Taillon starts, his team is 10-15-0 against the spread this season. Taillon's team is 5-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rockies are 2-2-0 against the spread when Davis starts. The Rockies were the moneyline underdog for three Davis starts this season -- they lost each time.

Cubs vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (73.2%)

Cubs vs Rockies Moneyline

The Cubs vs Rockies moneyline has Chicago as a -225 favorite, while Colorado is a +188 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Rockies Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Cubs are -106 to cover, and the Rockies are -113.

Cubs vs Rockies Over/Under

Cubs versus Rockies, on September 22, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Cubs vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Cubs have been favorites in 80 games this season and have come away with the win 45 times (56.2%) in those contests.

Chicago has played as a favorite of -225 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 72 of 146 chances this season.

The Cubs have posted a record of 67-79-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have won 37.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (50-84).

Colorado is 6-38 (winning only 13.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +188 or longer.

The Rockies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 149 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 67 of those games (67-81-1).

The Rockies have covered 49.7% of their games this season, going 74-75-0 against the spread.

Cubs Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger leads Chicago in total hits (146) this season while batting .311 with 55 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .357 and a slugging percentage of .540.

Among qualified hitters, he is sixth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Bellinger hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.392) thanks to 40 extra-base hits. He's batting .288 with an on-base percentage of .350.

He is 12th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging in the major leagues.

Ian Happ has 136 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .362.

Happ has logged a hit or more in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .308 with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and five RBI.

Dansby Swanson is batting .249 with a .328 OBP and 79 RBI for Chicago this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Ryan McMahon has an on-base percentage of .329 and has 131 hits, both team-best numbers for the Rockies. He's batting .247 and slugging .444.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 103rd, his on-base percentage is 67th, and he is 67th in slugging.

Ezequiel Tovar is slugging .416 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .256 with an on-base percentage of .290.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 129th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.

Elias Diaz is batting .269 with 24 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 32 walks.

Nolan Jones has 20 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .283.

Cubs vs. Rockies Head to Head

9/13/2023: 7-3 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-3 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/12/2023: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

6-4 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 9/11/2023: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/17/2022: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 CHC (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/18/2022: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/17/2022: 3-1 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/16/2022: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/16/2022: 9-6 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-6 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/15/2022: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/14/2022: 5-2 CHC (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

