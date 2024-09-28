Cubs vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 28

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Chicago Cubs take on the Cincinnati Reds.

Cubs vs Reds Game Info

Chicago Cubs (82-78) vs. Cincinnati Reds (76-84)

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Saturday, September 28, 2024 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ

Cubs vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-130) | CIN: (+110)

CHC: (-130) | CIN: (+110) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+168) | CIN: +1.5 (-205)

CHC: -1.5 (+168) | CIN: +1.5 (-205) Total: 7 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Cubs vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks (Cubs) - 4-12, 6.28 ERA vs Rhett Lowder (Reds) - 2-2, 1.40 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (4-12) to the mound, while Rhett Lowder (2-2) will get the nod for the Reds. Hendricks' team is 8-15-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Hendricks' team has been victorious in 62.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-3. The Reds have gone 3-2-0 ATS in Lowder's five starts with a set spread. The Reds are 2-1 in Lowder's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (58.8%)

Cubs vs Reds Moneyline

The Cubs vs Reds moneyline has Chicago as a -130 favorite, while Cincinnati is a +110 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the spread (-205 to cover), and Chicago is +168 to cover the runline.

Cubs vs Reds Over/Under

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Cubs-Reds game on Sept. 28, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Cubs vs Reds Betting Trends

The Cubs have been favorites in 77 games this season and have come away with the win 41 times (53.2%) in those contests.

This season Chicago has come away with a win 29 times in 48 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 72 of their 156 opportunities.

In 156 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 72-84-0 against the spread.

The Reds have been the moneyline underdog 85 total times this season. They've finished 38-47 in those games.

Cincinnati is 26-30 (winning 46.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Reds have had an over/under set by bookmakers 154 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 72 of those games (72-75-7).

The Reds have covered 55.8% of their games this season, going 86-68-0 against the spread.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .716, fueled by an OBP of .339 and a team-best slugging percentage of .377 this season. He has a .276 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 112th in slugging.

Hoerner hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .421 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI.

Ian Happ has 34 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 79 walks. He's batting .245 and slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .343.

He ranks 88th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging in the major leagues.

Cody Bellinger has 136 hits this season and has a slash line of .265/.324/.427.

Isaac Paredes is batting .238 with a .346 OBP and 79 RBI for Chicago this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has a team-best slugging percentage (.473) while pacing the Reds in hits (159). He's batting .261 and with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer is hitting .228 with 34 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 71 walks. He's slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He is currently 116th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Jonathan India has put up a team-best .356 on-base percentage.

Tyler Stephenson has 26 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 46 walks while batting .258.

Cubs vs Reds Head to Head

9/27/2024: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/31/2024: 13-4 CHC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

13-4 CHC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/30/2024: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/29/2024: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/9/2024: 4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/8/2024: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/7/2024: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/6/2024: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/2/2024: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/31/2024: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

