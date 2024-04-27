Cubs vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 27

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

In MLB action on Saturday, the Chicago Cubs play the Boston Red Sox.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cubs vs Red Sox Game Info

Chicago Cubs (17-9) vs. Boston Red Sox (14-13)

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024

Saturday, April 27, 2024 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN

Cubs vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-118) | BOS: (-100)

CHC: (-118) | BOS: (-100) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+134) | BOS: +1.5 (-162)

CHC: -1.5 (+134) | BOS: +1.5 (-162) Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Cubs vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown (Cubs) - 0-0, 3.72 ERA vs Josh Winckowski (Red Sox) - 1-1, 4.20 ERA

The Cubs will give the ball to Ben Brown and the Red Sox will counter with Josh Winckowski (1-1, 4.20 ERA). Brown has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Brown has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Winckowski has started only one game with a set spread, which the Red Sox covered. The Red Sox were the moneyline underdog for one Winckowski start this season -- they won.

Cubs vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (54.5%)

Cubs vs Red Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Red Sox, Chicago is the favorite at -118, and Boston is -100 playing at home.

Cubs vs Red Sox Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Red Sox. The Cubs are +134 to cover, and the Red Sox are -162.

The over/under for the Cubs versus Red Sox contest on April 27 has been set at 9, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in seven of the nine contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Chicago has won six of eight games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 12 of their 26 opportunities.

The Cubs are 17-9-0 against the spread in their 26 games that had a posted line this season.

The Red Sox have won 43.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (7-9).

Boston has gone 4-6 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer (40%).

The Red Sox have played in 27 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-12-2).

The Red Sox have collected a 14-13-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.9% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .746, fueled by an OBP of .367 to go with a slugging percentage of .379. He has a .284 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 47th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 104th in slugging.

Hoerner will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with three doubles and three RBI.

Christopher Morel has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks. He's batting .215 and slugging .366 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 144th, his on-base percentage 129th, and his slugging percentage 110th.

Morel brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI.

Michael Busch leads Chicago in total hits (24) this season, and 10 of those have gone for extra bases.

Mike Tauchman has two home runs, seven RBI and a batting average of .295 this season.

Tauchman takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .467 with a double, two home runs, six walks and four RBI.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Tyler O'Neill is batting .311 with eight home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .705 with an on-base percentage of .432.

O'Neill brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .389 with two home runs, two walks and two RBI.

Jarren Duran's .351 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .246 with an on-base percentage of .310.

He is currently 96th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 123rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Wilyer Abreu is hitting .306 with seven doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Connor Wong is hitting .356 with a double, five home runs and a walk.

Cubs vs Red Sox Head to Head

4/26/2024: 7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/16/2023: 11-5 BOS (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

11-5 BOS (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/15/2023: 10-4 CHC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-4 CHC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/14/2023: 8-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/3/2022: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 BOS (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/2/2022: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/1/2022: 6-5 CHC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!