Cubs vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the Chicago Cubs facing the San Diego Padres.

Cubs vs Padres Game Info

Chicago Cubs (5-4) vs. San Diego Padres (7-0)

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Friday, April 4, 2025

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and SDPA

Cubs vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-168) | SD: (+142)

CHC: (-168) | SD: (+142) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+134) | SD: +1.5 (-162)

CHC: -1.5 (+134) | SD: +1.5 (-162) Total: 7 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Cubs vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 1-0, 0.82 ERA vs Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Shota Imanaga (1-0) to the mound, while Randy Vasquez will answer the bell for the Padres. Imanaga has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Imanaga's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Vasquez has started only one game with a set spread, which the Padres covered. The Padres were the underdog on the moneyline for one Vasquez start this season -- they won.

Cubs vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (51.6%)

Cubs vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Cubs, San Diego is the underdog at +142, and Chicago is -168 playing at home.

Cubs vs Padres Spread

The Padres are at the Cubs, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Padres are +134 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -162.

Cubs vs Padres Over/Under

An over/under of 7 has been set for Cubs-Padres on April 4, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Cubs vs Padres Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in each of the two match ups they have played as odds-on favorites this season.

Chicago has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -168.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in six of their nine games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs are 5-4-0 against the spread in their nine games that had a posted line this season.

The Padres have been listed as the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and they won both games.

San Diego has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +142 or longer.

In the seven games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Padres, they have combined with opponents to go over the total two times (2-4-1).

The Padres have a 6-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago with 12 hits and an OBP of .444, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .784. He's batting .324.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .275 with two doubles, four home runs and four walks. He's slugging .625 with an on-base percentage of .333.

His batting average is 60th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 70th, and his slugging percentage 31st.

Suzuki enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .391 with a double, four home runs, three walks and 11 RBI.

Carson Kelly has five hits this season and has a slash line of .417/.556/.917.

Dansby Swanson is batting .222 with a .282 OBP and six RBI for Chicago this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has accumulated a team-high OBP (.484) and slugging percentage (.577). He's batting .423.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average puts him fifth, his on-base percentage is 10th, and he is 37th in slugging.

Jackson Merrill has collected 10 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .417 while slugging .708 with an on-base percentage of .444.

Including all qualifying players, he is sixth in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Manny Machado is hitting .400 with three doubles and two walks.

Gavin Sheets is hitting .444 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.

