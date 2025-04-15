Cubs vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the San Diego Padres taking on the Chicago Cubs.

Padres vs Cubs Game Info

San Diego Padres (14-3) vs. Chicago Cubs (11-8)

Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and MARQ

Padres vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-122) | CHC: (+104)

SD: (-122) | CHC: (+104) Spread: SD: +1.5 (-205) | CHC: -1.5 (+168)

SD: +1.5 (-205) | CHC: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Padres vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 1-1, 1.72 ERA vs Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 2-1, 2.70 ERA

The Padres will call on Randy Vasquez (1-1) against the Cubs and Shota Imanaga (2-1). Vasquez and his team are 2-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. This will be Vasquez's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Cubs have a 2-2-0 ATS record in Imanaga's four starts that had a set spread. The Cubs were the underdog on the moneyline for two Imanaga starts this season -- they split the games.

Padres vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (51.5%)

Padres vs Cubs Moneyline

The Padres vs Cubs moneyline has San Diego as a -122 favorite, while Chicago is a +104 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Padres. The Cubs are +168 to cover, while the Padres are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Padres vs Cubs Over/Under

The Padres-Cubs contest on April 15 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Padres vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Padres have been favorites in 11 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (90.9%) in those contests.

San Diego has a record of 10-1 when favored by -122 or more this year.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in eight of 17 chances this season.

The Padres are 12-5-0 against the spread in their 17 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have been the moneyline underdog 11 total times this season. They've gone 5-6 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Chicago has a record of 3-5 (37.5%).

The Cubs have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times this season for a 13-5-1 record against the over/under.

The Cubs have covered 57.9% of their games this season, going 11-8-0 against the spread.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego in OBP (.429), slugging percentage (.672) and total hits (22) this season. He has a .361 batting average.

He ranks ninth in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Tatis hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with four home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Manny Machado has seven doubles, a home run and eight walks. He's batting .317 and slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .394.

Among qualifiers, he is 22nd in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage.

Machado takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with two doubles, five walks and an RBI.

Luis Arraez has collected 20 base hits, an OBP of .307 and a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

Arraez takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .217 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Xander Bogaerts has no home runs, but five RBI and a batting average of .288 this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has a .429 on-base percentage and a .613 slugging percentage, both team-best averages for the Cubs. He's batting .307.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 31st, his on-base percentage is 10th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Carson Kelly is hitting .417 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging 1.042 with an on-base percentage of .595.

Michael Busch leads the Cubs with 18 hits.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .292 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.

Padres vs Cubs Head to Head

4/14/2025: 10-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/6/2025: 8-7 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-7 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/5/2025: 7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/4/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/8/2024: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/7/2024: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/6/2024: 6-3 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-3 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/10/2024: 10-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/9/2024: 5-1 CHC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-1 CHC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/8/2024: 9-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

