Cubs vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 22

In MLB action on Sunday, the Chicago Cubs take on the Washington Nationals.

Cubs vs Nationals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (79-76) vs. Washington Nationals (69-86)

Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024

Sunday, September 22, 2024 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ

Cubs vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-200) | WSH: (+168)

CHC: (-200) | WSH: (+168) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+110) | WSH: +1.5 (-132)

CHC: -1.5 (+110) | WSH: +1.5 (-132) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cubs vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 14-3, 3.03 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 10-12, 4.07 ERA

The Cubs will look to Shota Imanaga (14-3) versus the Nationals and Jake Irvin (10-12). When Imanaga starts, his team is 16-12-0 against the spread this season. Imanaga's team is 16-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Nationals have a 17-14-0 record against the spread in Irvin's starts. The Nationals are 11-16 in Irvin's 27 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (65.3%)

Cubs vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is a +168 underdog on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -200 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Cubs. The Nationals are -132 to cover, and the Cubs are +110.

Cubs vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Cubs-Nationals on Sept. 22, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Cubs vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 76 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (52.6%) in those games.

Chicago has not lost in nine games this year when favored by -200 or better on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 70 of their 152 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs are 71-81-0 against the spread in their 152 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have won 53 of the 122 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (43.4%).

Washington is 10-10 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer.

The Nationals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 151 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 70 of those games (70-75-6).

The Nationals have collected an 84-67-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Ian Happ is batting .247 with 34 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 76 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .343 while slugging .453.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he is 80th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .692, fueled by an OBP of .334 and a team-best slugging percentage of .357 this season. He's batting .269.

Among all qualified, he ranks 39th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 121st in slugging percentage.

Cody Bellinger has collected 132 base hits, an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .429 this season.

Isaac Paredes has 19 home runs, 78 RBI and a batting average of .235 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

Luis Garcia has accumulated 133 hits with a .319 on-base percentage and a .440 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Nationals. He's batting .281.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 24th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Keibert Ruiz has 21 doubles, 13 home runs and 16 walks while batting .226. He's slugging .363 with an on-base percentage of .259.

Jacob Young is batting .254 with 23 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 28 walks.

James Wood is hitting .262 with 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 37 walks.

Cubs vs Nationals Head to Head

9/21/2024: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/20/2024: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/19/2024: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/1/2024: 14-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

14-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/31/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/30/2024: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/19/2023: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/18/2023: 17-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

17-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/17/2023: 7-5 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-5 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/4/2023: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

