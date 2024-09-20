Cubs vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 20

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Chicago Cubs face the Washington Nationals.

Cubs vs Nationals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (78-75) vs. Washington Nationals (68-85)

Date: Friday, September 20, 2024

Friday, September 20, 2024 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ

Cubs vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-168) | WSH: (+142)

CHC: (-168) | WSH: (+142) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+125) | WSH: +1.5 (-150)

CHC: -1.5 (+125) | WSH: +1.5 (-150) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Cubs vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 10-8, 3.54 ERA vs Trevor Williams (Nationals) - 5-0, 2.22 ERA

The Cubs will give the ball to Jameson Taillon (10-8, 3.54 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Trevor Williams (5-0, 2.22 ERA). Taillon and his team are 11-15-0 ATS this season when he starts. Taillon's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-8. The Nationals have a 10-1-0 record against the spread in Williams' starts. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in 10 of Williams' starts this season, and they went 8-2 in those games.

Cubs vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (61.5%)

Cubs vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +142 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -168 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Nationals Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Cubs are +125 to cover, and the Nationals are -150.

Cubs vs Nationals Over/Under

Cubs versus Nationals on Sept. 20 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.

Cubs vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 74 games this year and have walked away with the win 39 times (52.7%) in those games.

Chicago has a record of 15-3 when favored by -168 or more this year.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 70 of their 150 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs are 70-80-0 against the spread in their 150 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline 120 total times this season. They've gone 52-68 in those games.

Washington is 20-31 (winning just 39.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +142 or longer.

The Nationals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 149 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 70 of those games (70-73-6).

The Nationals have covered 55.7% of their games this season, going 83-66-0 against the spread.

Cubs Player Leaders

Ian Happ has 34 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 75 walks while batting .250. He has an on-base percentage of .346 and a slugging percentage of .459.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 39th in slugging.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.359) thanks to 38 extra-base hits. He's batting .270 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 122nd in slugging percentage.

Hoerner has picked up a hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .425 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Cody Bellinger has 132 hits this season and has a slash line of .270/.331/.436.

Isaac Paredes has 19 home runs, 78 RBI and a batting average of .235 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has accumulated a slugging percentage of .435, a team-high for the Nationals. He's batting .247 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 81st, his on-base percentage is 89th, and he is 60th in slugging.

Abrams hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .556 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Luis Garcia has 131 hits with a .319 OBP to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .280 while slugging .440.

His batting average ranks 24th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Keibert Ruiz is hitting .227 with 21 doubles, 13 home runs and 16 walks.

Jacob Young has 23 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 28 walks while batting .254.

Cubs vs Nationals Head to Head

9/19/2024: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/1/2024: 14-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

14-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/31/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/30/2024: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/19/2023: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/18/2023: 17-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

17-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/17/2023: 7-5 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-5 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/4/2023: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/3/2023: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

2-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/2/2023: 4-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

