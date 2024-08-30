Cubs vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 30

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The MLB's Friday slate includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the Washington Nationals.

Cubs vs Nationals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (68-66) vs. Washington Nationals (61-73)

Date: Friday, August 30, 2024

Friday, August 30, 2024 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN

Cubs vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-154) | WSH: (+130)

CHC: (-154) | WSH: (+130) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+108) | WSH: +1.5 (-130)

CHC: -1.5 (+108) | WSH: +1.5 (-130) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Cubs vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 10-3, 3.08 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 9-10, 3.80 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Shota Imanaga (10-3) to the mound, while Jake Irvin (9-10) will take the ball for the Nationals. Imanaga's team is 13-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Imanaga's team is 13-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Nationals have gone 14-13-0 ATS in Irvin's 27 starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have a 10-13 record in Irvin's 23 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (59.6%)

Cubs vs Nationals Moneyline

Chicago is the favorite, -154 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +130 underdog despite being at home.

Cubs vs Nationals Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Cubs are +108 to cover, and the Nationals are -130.

Cubs vs Nationals Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Cubs-Nationals contest on August 30, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.

Cubs vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in 32, or 51.6%, of the 62 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Chicago has a record of 15-4 when favored by -154 or more this year.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 58 of their 131 opportunities.

The Cubs have an against the spread record of 62-69-0 in 131 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have put together a 48-58 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.3% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Washington has a 25-41 record (winning only 37.9% of its games).

The Nationals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 130 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 60 of those games (60-65-5).

The Nationals are 74-56-0 against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Ian Happ is batting .241 with 32 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 70 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .346 while slugging .465.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Happ will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with five doubles, four walks and three RBI.

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .674, fueled by an OBP of .326 and a team-best slugging percentage of .349 this season. He's batting .255.

He is 62nd in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 131st in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Hoerner has picked up a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with three doubles, four walks and two RBI.

Isaac Paredes is batting .227 with a .406 slugging percentage and 66 RBI this year.

Seiya Suzuki leads the Cubs in OBP (.350) and total hits (116) this season.

Suzuki enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .458 with a double, a triple, three home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is hitting .245 with 26 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He ranks 82nd in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Luis Garcia paces his team with 123 hits and a .326 OBP, with a team-leading .453 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .290.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 16th, his on-base percentage is 64th, and he is 47th in slugging.

Jacob Young is hitting .258 with 21 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 24 walks.

Keibert Ruiz is batting .220 with 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 12 walks.

