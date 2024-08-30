Cubs vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 30
Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.
The MLB's Friday slate includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the Washington Nationals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cubs vs Nationals Game Info
- Chicago Cubs (68-66) vs. Washington Nationals (61-73)
- Date: Friday, August 30, 2024
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: MASN
Cubs vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CHC: (-154) | WSH: (+130)
- Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+108) | WSH: +1.5 (-130)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)
Cubs vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 10-3, 3.08 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 9-10, 3.80 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Shota Imanaga (10-3) to the mound, while Jake Irvin (9-10) will take the ball for the Nationals. Imanaga's team is 13-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Imanaga's team is 13-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Nationals have gone 14-13-0 ATS in Irvin's 27 starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have a 10-13 record in Irvin's 23 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Cubs vs Nationals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cubs win (59.6%)
Cubs vs Nationals Moneyline
- Chicago is the favorite, -154 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +130 underdog despite being at home.
Cubs vs Nationals Spread
- The Cubs are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Cubs are +108 to cover, and the Nationals are -130.
Cubs vs Nationals Over/Under
- A total of 8 runs has been set for the Cubs-Nationals contest on August 30, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.
Cubs vs Nationals Betting Trends
- The Cubs have won in 32, or 51.6%, of the 62 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Chicago has a record of 15-4 when favored by -154 or more this year.
- The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 58 of their 131 opportunities.
- The Cubs have an against the spread record of 62-69-0 in 131 games with a line this season.
- The Nationals have put together a 48-58 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.3% of those games).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Washington has a 25-41 record (winning only 37.9% of its games).
- The Nationals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 130 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 60 of those games (60-65-5).
- The Nationals are 74-56-0 against the spread this season.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Ian Happ is batting .241 with 32 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 70 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .346 while slugging .465.
- Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 33rd in slugging.
- Happ will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with five doubles, four walks and three RBI.
- Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .674, fueled by an OBP of .326 and a team-best slugging percentage of .349 this season. He's batting .255.
- He is 62nd in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 131st in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Hoerner has picked up a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with three doubles, four walks and two RBI.
- Isaac Paredes is batting .227 with a .406 slugging percentage and 66 RBI this year.
- Seiya Suzuki leads the Cubs in OBP (.350) and total hits (116) this season.
- Suzuki enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .458 with a double, a triple, three home runs, three walks and eight RBI.
Nationals Player Leaders
- C.J. Abrams is hitting .245 with 26 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .316.
- He ranks 82nd in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.
- Luis Garcia paces his team with 123 hits and a .326 OBP, with a team-leading .453 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .290.
- Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 16th, his on-base percentage is 64th, and he is 47th in slugging.
- Jacob Young is hitting .258 with 21 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 24 walks.
- Keibert Ruiz is batting .220 with 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 12 walks.
