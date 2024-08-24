Cubs vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 24

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The Chicago Cubs versus the Miami Marlins is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Cubs vs Marlins Game Info

Chicago Cubs (64-65) vs. Miami Marlins (46-82)

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

Saturday, August 24, 2024 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: MARQ

Cubs vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-198) | MIA: (+166)

CHC: (-198) | MIA: (+166) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-115) | MIA: +1.5 (-104)

CHC: -1.5 (-115) | MIA: +1.5 (-104) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Cubs vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 9-3, 3.11 ERA vs Valente Bellozo (Marlins) - 2-1, 2.45 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Shota Imanaga (9-3, 3.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Valente Bellozo (2-1, 2.45 ERA). Imanaga's team is 12-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Imanaga's team is 12-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Marlins are 3-3-0 against the spread when Bellozo starts. The Marlins are 3-3 in Bellozo's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (60.9%)

Cubs vs Marlins Moneyline

The Cubs vs Marlins moneyline has Chicago as a -198 favorite, while Miami is a +166 underdog at home.

Cubs vs Marlins Spread

The Cubs are at the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cubs are -115 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being -104.

Cubs vs Marlins Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Cubs-Marlins on August 24, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

Cubs vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 30 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Chicago has been a -198 moneyline favorite on seven occasions this season and won every time.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 54 of their 126 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs are 58-68-0 against the spread in their 126 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog 110 total times this season. They've gone 42-68 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +166 or longer, Miami has an 11-22 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

The Marlins have played in 127 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-53-4).

The Marlins have put together a 58-69-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.7% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Ian Happ has 27 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 66 walks while hitting .232. He has an on-base percentage of .338 and a slugging percentage of .456.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 112th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Happ has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Isaac Paredes is batting .228 with 23 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .335.

He ranks 117th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging among qualified batters.

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .662, fueled by an OBP of .319 and a team-best slugging percentage of .343 this season.

Cody Bellinger has 13 home runs, 51 RBI and a batting average of .274 this season.

Bellinger brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with three doubles and three RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has racked up an on-base percentage of .301, a slugging percentage of .474, and has 101 hits, all club-bests for the Marlins (while batting .248).

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage is 110th, and he is 25th in slugging.

Burger brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .143 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Jesus Sanchez is batting .236 with 19 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .293.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 103rd, his on-base percentage is 120th, and he is 84th in slugging.

Xavier Edwards is batting .349 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 26 walks.

Otto Lopez has 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks while hitting .242.

Cubs vs Marlins Head to Head

8/23/2024: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/21/2024: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/20/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/20/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/19/2024: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/7/2023: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/6/2023: 4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/5/2023: 4-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/30/2023: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/29/2023: 7-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

