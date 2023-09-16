Cubs vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 16

Odds updated as of 7:32 PM

On Saturday in the MLB, the Arizona Diamondbacks are playing the Chicago Cubs.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (77-72) vs. Chicago Cubs (78-70)

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-110) | CHC: (-106)

ARI: (-110) | CHC: (-106) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-176) | CHC: -1.5 (+146)

ARI: +1.5 (-176) | CHC: -1.5 (+146) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zach Davies (Diamondbacks) - 2-5, 6.81 ERA vs Kyle Hendricks (Cubs) - 6-7, 3.86 ERA

The probable starters are Zach Davies (2-5) for the Diamondbacks and Hendricks (6-7) for the Cubs. Davies and his team have a record of 9-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Davies' team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-2. The Cubs have gone 9-11-0 against the spread when Hendricks starts. The Cubs have been the underdog on the moneyline in 11 of Hendricks' starts this season, and they went 5-6 in those matchups.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (54.2%)

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Moneyline

Chicago is a -106 underdog on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -110 favorite at home.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Cubs are +146 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -176 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Cubs, on September 16, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (59.1%) in those contests.

Arizona has a record of 39-27 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -110 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Diamondbacks have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 64 of 148 chances this season.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 79-69-0 against the spread this season.

The Cubs have won 28 of the 62 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (45.2%).

Chicago has a 28-33 record (winning 45.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Cubs have had an over/under set by bookmakers 142 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 69 of those games (69-68-5).

The Cubs have collected a 67-75-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.2% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.359) and total hits (144) this season. He's batting .281 batting average while slugging .507.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 15th in slugging.

Carroll has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .136 with .

Ketel Marte has hit 22 homers this season while driving in 75 runs. He's batting .275 this season and slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 31st in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker has 139 hits this season and has a slash line of .260/.337/.495.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 24 home runs, 77 RBI and a batting average of .260 this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger has put up an on-base percentage of .359 and has 141 hits, both team-best numbers for the Cubs. He's batting .315 and slugging .542.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is seventh in slugging.

Nico Hoerner paces his team with a .392 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .286 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging percentage.

Ian Happ is batting .241 with 31 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 92 walks.

Dansby Swanson is batting .251 with 23 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 61 walks.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Head to Head

9/15/2023: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/10/2023: 5-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/9/2023: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/8/2023: 1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/7/2023: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/14/2022: 4-2 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-2 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/13/2022: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/22/2022: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/21/2022: 7-6 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-6 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/20/2022: 10-6 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

