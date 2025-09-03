Cubs vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 3

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Atlanta Braves.

Cubs vs Braves Game Info

Chicago Cubs (80-59) vs. Atlanta Braves (62-77)

Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Wednesday, September 3, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and FDSSO

Cubs vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-152) | ATL: (+128)

CHC: (-152) | ATL: (+128) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+138) | ATL: +1.5 (-166)

CHC: -1.5 (+138) | ATL: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Cubs vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton (Cubs) - 9-4, 2.92 ERA vs Bryce Elder (Braves) - 5-9, 5.85 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Cade Horton (9-4, 2.92 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Braves will counter with Bryce Elder (5-9, 5.85 ERA). Horton and his team are 9-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Horton's team has won 84.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-2). The Braves have a 13-9-0 record against the spread in Elder's starts. The Braves are 3-8 in Elder's 11 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (67.4%)

Cubs vs Braves Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Braves, Chicago is the favorite at -152, and Atlanta is +128 playing on the road.

Cubs vs Braves Spread

The Cubs are hosting the Braves and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cubs are +138 to cover the runline, with the Braves being -166.

Cubs vs Braves Over/Under

The over/under for Cubs-Braves on Sept. 3 is 8.5. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Cubs vs Braves Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 61 wins in the 94 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Chicago has won 34 of 48 games when listed as at least -152 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 63 of their 135 opportunities.

The Cubs have posted a record of 62-73-0 against the spread this season.

The Braves have won 28.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (13-32).

Atlanta has gone 3-9 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer (25%).

The Braves have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 58 times this season for a 58-67-8 record against the over/under.

The Braves have covered 43.6% of their games this season, going 58-75-0 against the spread.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has 132 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381. He has a .270 batting average and a slugging percentage of .472.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 45th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 41st in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is hitting .250 with 34 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .290.

Among all qualifying players, he is 96th in batting average, 144th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Nico Hoerner has hit five homers with a team-high .380 SLG this season.

Hoerner has recorded at least one base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .286 with three doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Seiya Suzuki has been key for Chicago with 125 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .473.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has accumulated an on-base percentage of .366, a slugging percentage of .458, and has 144 hits, all club-highs for the Braves (while batting .269).

He ranks 46th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Ozzie Albies has 21 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 50 walks while batting .238. He's slugging .360 with an on-base percentage of .307.

His batting average is 124th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 120th, and he is 143rd in slugging.

Michael Harris II has 22 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .250.

Marcell Ozuna has 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 86 walks while batting .229.

Cubs vs Braves Head to Head

9/2/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/1/2025: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/23/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/22/2024: 9-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/21/2024: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/15/2024: 7-1 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-1 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/14/2024: 7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/13/2024: 2-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/28/2023: 5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/27/2023: 6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

