Cubs vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 16
Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.
MLB action on Friday includes the Chicago Cubs playing the Toronto Blue Jays.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cubs vs Blue Jays Game Info
- Chicago Cubs (59-63) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (57-64)
- Date: Friday, August 16, 2024
- Time: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: Apple TV+
Cubs vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CHC: (-126) | TOR: (+108)
- Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+152) | TOR: +1.5 (-184)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Cubs vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks (Cubs) - 3-10, 6.60 ERA vs Yariel Rodriguez (Blue Jays) - 1-5, 3.60 ERA
The Cubs will give the nod to Kyle Hendricks (3-10) against the Blue Jays and Yariel Rodriguez (1-5). Hendricks and his team are 4-12-0 ATS this season when he starts. Hendricks' team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. The Blue Jays have gone 4-8-0 ATS in Rodriguez's 12 starts that had a set spread. The Blue Jays have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Rodriguez's starts this season, and they went 2-5 in those matchups.
Cubs vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cubs win (52.5%)
Cubs vs Blue Jays Moneyline
- Toronto is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -126 favorite at home.
Cubs vs Blue Jays Spread
- The Cubs are hosting the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cubs are +152 to cover the runline, with the Blue Jays being -184.
Cubs vs Blue Jays Over/Under
- Cubs versus Blue Jays on August 16 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.
Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!
Cubs vs Blue Jays Betting Trends
- The Cubs have won in 25, or 48.1%, of the 52 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season Chicago has been victorious 19 times in 30 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.
- The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 50 of their 119 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Cubs are 55-64-0 against the spread in their 119 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Blue Jays have won 17 of the 53 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (32.1%).
- Toronto has gone 13-20 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (39.4%).
- The Blue Jays have played in 117 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-53-3).
- The Blue Jays have a 56-61-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.9% of the time).
Cubs Player Leaders
- Isaac Paredes leads Chicago with an OBP of .348 this season while batting .237 with 58 walks and 48 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .425.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 102nd in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging.
- Nico Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.347) thanks to 29 extra-base hits. He's batting .256 with an on-base percentage of .326.
- Among qualifiers, he is 67th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 134th in slugging percentage.
- Ian Happ has 95 hits this season and has a slash line of .231/.337/.442.
- Happ takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .211 with a double, three home runs, six walks and five RBI.
- Cody Bellinger has been key for Chicago with 100 hits, an OBP of .335 plus a slugging percentage of .425.
- Bellinger enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a home run, four walks and three RBI.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has put up a team-high OBP (.393) and slugging percentage (.557), and paces the Blue Jays in hits (150, while batting .323).
- He ranks fourth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.
- Guerrero hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.
- George Springer is hitting .219 with 16 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 48 walks. He's slugging .365 with an on-base percentage of .302.
- Including all qualified players, he is 134th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging percentage.
- Daulton Varsho is batting .208 with 18 doubles, six triples, 15 home runs and 43 walks.
- Ernie Clement is hitting .273 with 16 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and seven walks.
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if you win your first bet of at least $5! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.