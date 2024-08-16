Cubs vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 16

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Chicago Cubs playing the Toronto Blue Jays.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Blue Jays Game Info

Chicago Cubs (59-63) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (57-64)

Date: Friday, August 16, 2024

Friday, August 16, 2024 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: Apple TV+

Cubs vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-126) | TOR: (+108)

CHC: (-126) | TOR: (+108) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+152) | TOR: +1.5 (-184)

CHC: -1.5 (+152) | TOR: +1.5 (-184) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cubs vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks (Cubs) - 3-10, 6.60 ERA vs Yariel Rodriguez (Blue Jays) - 1-5, 3.60 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Kyle Hendricks (3-10) against the Blue Jays and Yariel Rodriguez (1-5). Hendricks and his team are 4-12-0 ATS this season when he starts. Hendricks' team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. The Blue Jays have gone 4-8-0 ATS in Rodriguez's 12 starts that had a set spread. The Blue Jays have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Rodriguez's starts this season, and they went 2-5 in those matchups.

Cubs vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (52.5%)

Cubs vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -126 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Blue Jays Spread

The Cubs are hosting the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cubs are +152 to cover the runline, with the Blue Jays being -184.

Cubs versus Blue Jays on August 16 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in 25, or 48.1%, of the 52 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Chicago has been victorious 19 times in 30 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 50 of their 119 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs are 55-64-0 against the spread in their 119 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have won 17 of the 53 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (32.1%).

Toronto has gone 13-20 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (39.4%).

The Blue Jays have played in 117 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-53-3).

The Blue Jays have a 56-61-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.9% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes leads Chicago with an OBP of .348 this season while batting .237 with 58 walks and 48 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .425.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 102nd in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.347) thanks to 29 extra-base hits. He's batting .256 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among qualifiers, he is 67th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 134th in slugging percentage.

Ian Happ has 95 hits this season and has a slash line of .231/.337/.442.

Happ takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .211 with a double, three home runs, six walks and five RBI.

Cody Bellinger has been key for Chicago with 100 hits, an OBP of .335 plus a slugging percentage of .425.

Bellinger enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has put up a team-high OBP (.393) and slugging percentage (.557), and paces the Blue Jays in hits (150, while batting .323).

He ranks fourth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Guerrero hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

George Springer is hitting .219 with 16 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 48 walks. He's slugging .365 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Including all qualified players, he is 134th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging percentage.

Daulton Varsho is batting .208 with 18 doubles, six triples, 15 home runs and 43 walks.

Ernie Clement is hitting .273 with 16 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and seven walks.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if you win your first bet of at least $5! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.