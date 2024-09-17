Cubs vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 17

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

The Chicago Cubs are among the MLB squads busy on Tuesday, up against the Oakland Athletics.

Cubs vs Athletics Game Info

Chicago Cubs (77-73) vs. Oakland Athletics (65-86)

Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Tuesday, September 17, 2024 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBCS-CA

Cubs vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-158) | OAK: (+134)

CHC: (-158) | OAK: (+134) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+138) | OAK: +1.5 (-166)

CHC: -1.5 (+138) | OAK: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Cubs vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jordan Wicks (Cubs) - 2-3, 5.27 ERA vs Mitch Spence (Athletics) - 7-9, 4.33 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jordan Wicks (2-3) for the Cubs and Mitch Spence (7-9) for the Athletics. Wicks' team is 4-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Wicks' team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Athletics are 10-11-0 against the spread when Spence starts. The Athletics are 5-13 in Spence's 18 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (56.3%)

Cubs vs Athletics Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Athletics reveal Chicago as the favorite (-158) and Oakland as the underdog (+134) on the road.

Cubs vs Athletics Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Cubs are +138 to cover, and the Athletics are -166.

Cubs vs Athletics Over/Under

Cubs versus Athletics on Sept. 17 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Cubs vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 38, or 53.5%, of the 71 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 17-2 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -158 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 68 of their 147 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs are 70-77-0 against the spread in their 147 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics have won 51 of the 130 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (39.2%).

Oakland is 23-47 (winning only 32.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.

The Athletics have played in 150 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-78-2).

The Athletics have an 80-70-0 record ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Ian Happ is hitting .246 with 34 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 75 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .344 while slugging .448.

He is 83rd in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Happ has recorded a base hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .304 with three walks and two RBI.

Nico Hoerner has hit five homers this season while driving in 43 runs. He's batting .264 this season and slugging .355 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 49th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging percentage.

Hoerner has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Isaac Paredes has 122 hits this season and has a slash line of .240/.350/.403.

Cody Bellinger has been key for Chicago with 128 hits, an OBP of .331 plus a slugging percentage of .437.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has accumulated 152 hits with a .371 on-base percentage and a .585 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Athletics. He's batting .302.

He ranks sixth in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Rooker hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .341 with a double, three home runs, a walk and 12 RBI.

JJ Bleday has 43 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 64 walks while batting .246. He's slugging .453 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Lawrence Butler is batting .270 with 23 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 33 walks.

Shea Langeliers is hitting .217 with 16 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 35 walks.

Cubs vs Athletics Head to Head

9/16/2024: 9-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

9-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/19/2023: 12-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/18/2023: 4-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/17/2023: 10-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

