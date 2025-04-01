Cubs vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs play the Athletics.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Athletics Game Info

Chicago Cubs (3-4) vs. Athletics (2-3)

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and MARQ

Cubs vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-132) | OAK: (+112)

CHC: (-132) | OAK: (+112) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+128) | OAK: +1.5 (-154)

CHC: -1.5 (+128) | OAK: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Cubs vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele (Cubs) - 1-1, 8.00 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Cubs will look to Justin Steele against the Athletics and Luis Severino. Steele has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Steele has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Severino has started just one game with a set spread, which the Athletics failed to cover. The Athletics were named the moneyline underdog for one Severino start this season -- they lost.

Cubs vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (55.1%)

Cubs vs Athletics Moneyline

The Cubs vs Athletics moneyline has the Cubs as a -132 favorite, while the Athletics are a +112 underdog at home.

Cubs vs Athletics Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Cubs are +128 to cover, while the Athletics are -154 to cover.

Cubs vs Athletics Over/Under

The Cubs-Athletics game on April 1 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -108 and the under at -112.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Cubs came away with 42 wins in the 78 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

This year, the Cubs won 26 of 42 games when listed as at least -132 or better on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents hit the over in 72 of their 158 games with a total last season.

The Athletics put together a 54-85 record in games last season when they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.8% of those games).

The Athletics went 38-74 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer (33.9%).

The Athletics combined with their opponents to go over the total 76 times last season for a 76-83-2 record against the over/under.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has 10 hits and an OBP of .400 to go with a slugging percentage of .742. All three of those stats are best among Chicago hitters this season. He has a .323 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 47th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Dansby Swanson is hitting .259 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks. He's slugging .556 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 91st, his on-base percentage 88th, and his slugging percentage 47th.

Carson Kelly has five hits this season and has a slash line of .500/.615/1.100.

Michael Busch has been key for Chicago with seven hits, an OBP of .393 plus a slugging percentage of .417.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker accumulated an on-base percentage of .365, a slugging percentage of .562, and had 160 hits last season.

JJ Bleday hit .243 with 43 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 67 walks.

Lawrence Butler hit .262 with 24 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 35 walks a season ago.

Shea Langeliers hit .224 with 18 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs and 41 walks.

Cubs vs Athletics Head to Head

3/31/2025: 18-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

18-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/18/2024: 5-3 OAK (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-3 OAK (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/17/2024: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/16/2024: 9-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

9-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/19/2023: 12-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/18/2023: 4-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/17/2023: 10-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!