Courtland Sutton Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

In Week 16 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), wideout Courtland Sutton and the Denver Broncos will face the Los Angeles Chargers, who have the 10th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (211.6 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Sutton worth a look for his upcoming game versus the Chargers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Sutton vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: December 19, 2024

December 19, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.8

10.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.75

63.75 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Sutton Fantasy Performance

Sutton is currently the 14th-ranked fantasy player at his position (75th overall), tallying 127.0 total fantasy points (9.8 per game).

In his last three games, Sutton has hauled in 17 balls (on 28 targets) for 231 yards and three touchdowns, good for 41.1 fantasy points (13.7 per game).

Sutton has grabbed 30 balls (on 45 targets) for 379 yards and four touchdowns in his last five games, good for 61.9 fantasy points (12.4 per game) during that timeframe.

The highlight of Sutton's fantasy season came against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12, when he racked up 21.7 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Courtland Sutton's game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 was his worst of the year, as he put up just 2.6 fantasy points. He tallied one reception for 26 yards on the day.

Chargers Defensive Performance

One player has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Chargers this year.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more TDs against Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have given up at least three passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

Los Angeles has allowed three players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Chargers have given up a touchdown reception by 16 players this season.

A total of three players have caught more than one touchdown pass versus Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this season.

Los Angeles has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to six players this season.

The Chargers have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this season.

