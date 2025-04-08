Could Omarion Hampton Be Drafted Before Ashton Jeanty in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The running back class has been one of the hot topics of the 2025 NFL Draft. Our Austin Swaim has nine running backs in the top 100 of his 2025 NFL Draft Big Board. Furthermore, several prospects are in contention for the first round, as seen in Austin Swaim's 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

Omarion Hampton has been consistently listed among the top three running backs, landing in the first round of mock drafts. Ashton Jeanty has been viewed as the 2025's classes top tailback for months now, but Hampton has been applying pressure of recent.

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering odds for the first running back drafted. Is Hampton providing good value here?

Omarion Hampton's NFL Draft Profile

The first round hype surrounding the North Carolina running back is more than warranted. He scampered for at least 1,500 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns while earning at least 88.0 players grades from Pro Football Focus in his two final collegiate seasons.

Production as a workhorse back was present with over 250 rushing attempts in back-to-back seasons. FanDuel Research's Omarion Hampton NFL Draft Profile broke down some strengths, including excellent patience at the line of scrimmage paired with the ability to break tackles.

Player Profiler also has Hampton in the 93rd percentile of size-adjusted speed, for he ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at 6 foot, 221 pounds. NFL Draft Buzz pointed out Hampton's ability as a receiver and in pass protection, too.

If a team is willing to spend a first-round pick on a running back, Hampton feels more than worthy. His game screams all-around running back with the ability to take on large workloads.

How Mock Drafts View Omarion Hampton

As draft night quickly approaches, Hampton feels more and more secure as a first-round draft pick.

Mel Kiper of ESPN has Hampton ranked 10th on his big board while Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com ranks the former Tar Heel 13th overall.

Take your pick on mock drafts right now. Hampton is probably sitting in the first round of most.

For example, Swaim's mock has Hampton going to the Los Angeles Chargers at 32nd overall. The Dallas Cowboys have been a popular landing spot for Hampton at 12th overall. Kiper has mocked Hampton to Dallas in every mock draft thus far. Jeremiah listed Hampton as a possibility for 12th overall but ultimately mocked him to the Denver Broncos to 20th overall.

NFL Mock Draft Database features a long list of Denver mocks for Hampton while teams like the Cowboys, Chargers, and Pittsburgh Steelers are mixed in.

While a first-round selection looks quite likely, is it enough for Hampton to be the first running back off the board?

Omarion Hampton's NFL Draft Betting Odds

With Hampton cracking the top 15 of big boards, surely he could not be too far behind Jeanty, right? Think again. The market quickly shows how far ahead Jeanty is, carrying -3500 odds to be the first back off the board while Hampton is +1100.

2025 NFL Draft - First Running Back Drafted 2025 NFL Draft - First Running Back Drafted Ashton Jeanty -3500 Omarion Hampton +1100 TreVeyon Henderson +6000 Quinshon Judkins +7500 Kaleb Johnson +10000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Hampton has created some cushion as the second-best halfback prospect as TreVeyon Henderson has the third-shortest line (+6000).

Still, this isn't enough to take Hampton ahead of Jeanty. The Boise State product just turned in one of the most prolific seasons for a collegiate running back, falling only 28 rushing yards short of Barry Sanders' single-season record of 2,628 rushing yards.

Kiper's big board has Jeanty ranked 4th overall while Jeremiah has him 3rd overall. Hampton is simply not on this level, but a first-round selection is likely.

