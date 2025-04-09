Could Colston Loveland Be Drafted Before Tyler Warren in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The tight end group of the 2025 NFL Draft isn't making the headlines like other position groups, including defensive line and running backs. However, this class of tight ends is far from weak. In fact, the top of the class is exceptional.

Two tight ends stand out from the rest, for they've been projected in the first round for months now. According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Tyler Warren is 9th on the board while Colston Loveland is 19th. Our Austin Swaim also has both prospects selected in the top 15 of his 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering odds for the first tight end drafted. While Warren remains the favorite to be the first tight end off draft boards, do we have an angle for Loveland to be the first tight end called?

Colton Loveland's NFL Draft Profile

Loveland dealt with injuries in the 2024 season, including an AC joint that required offseason surgery. While Loveland didn't play a full slate with 10 appearances, he still provided solid production with 56 catches for 582 receiving yards (10.4 yards per reception) and five receiving touchdowns.

The former Wolverine also played a big part in Michigan's 2024 national title run, amassing 45 catches for 649 receiving yards (14.4 yards per reception). Pro Football Focus rewarded Loveland with an 85.9 player grade and 90.6 receiving grade in 2024. Across his three-year collegiate career, Loveland finished with 2.22 yards per route run, which is above Warren's career mark of 1.99. While Warren's 2.78 yards per route run was better in 2024, Loveland still wasn't that far behind at 2.67.

As a receiver, Loveland is pretty darn close to Warren. He has excellent hands with good run-after-the-catch ability paired with savvy route running against zone coverages -- as pointed out in our Colston Loveland NFL Draft profile. On a run-heavy offense, Loveland still carved out a significant role as a Wolverine for two seasons.

How Mock Drafts View Colton Loveland

There are some concerns surrounding Loveland's stock, but that's for later. His ability as a receiver puts him firmly in the first-round conversation. With that said, let's look at where the Michigan product is falling.

NFL Mock Draft Database has Loveland going 19th overall on average, but the most popular pick is 14th to the Indianapolis Colts. Going 20th overall to the Denver Broncos and 22nd overall to the Los Angeles Chargers are also popular mocks.

Mel Kiper's recent mock draft has Loveland going to the Colts, and Daniel Jeremiah mocked the tight end to the Seattle Seahawks at 18th overall -- one of the most uncommon predictions. Regardless, it feels like a longshot that Loveland will slip past the Chargers at 22. That's in line with his big board rankings, for Kiper ranks him 11th overall while Jeremiah has him 7th.

Jeremiah's rankings are especially interesting as Warren is only one spot ahead at sixth overall. Even Kiper ranking Warren 7th isn't that big of a difference from Loveland at 11th. This goes back to the idea that as a receiver Loveland could be neck and neck with Warren.

This is exactly what Jeremiah suggested, highlighting Loveland's "big-play ability" and tendency to break tackles. Loveland could certainly become the best tight end from this class, but I have concerns about his ability to be the first tight end selected.

Colston Loveland's NFL Draft Betting Odds

As the odds suggest, don't count on Loveland going ahead of Warren. FanDuel Sportsbook has Loveland at +450 while Warren is -750. Loveland has at least separated himself from the rest as Elijah Arroyo has the third-shortest line (+8500).

We mentioned Loveland has some weaknesses, and this includes concerns about his ability to be an everydown, in-line tight end. As our Austin Swaim pointed out in his NFL Draft Profile, Loveland has the tendency to struggle blocking larger defenders in the run game (aka defensive linemen). At 6 foot 6, 248 pounds, his lean frame could make him inconsistent as a run blocker at the next level.

In comparison, Warren is perceived to be more versatile. Not only was he impactful as a rusher in Wildcat formations for Penn State, he was a reliable blocker at 6'5 1/2", 256 pounds. Furthermore, Warren went through the combine process, earning the top athleticism score among tight ends (85th percentile). Loveland sat out the combine due to his offseason shoulder surgery. This would have been the perfect chance for Loveland to establish himself as the top tight end thanks to better route running and quickness compared to Warren.

While various big boards have Loveland close to Warren, I don't think it's enough to take Loveland to be the first tight end drafted. Sitting out of the combine and his pro day was a massive blow to Loveland's chances of surpassing Warren. Plus, it's difficult to ignore Warren's absurd production from 2024, including 104 catches for 1,233 receiving yards (11.9 yards per reception).

