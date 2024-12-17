Cooper Kupp Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp will take on the fifth-ranked pass defense of the New York Jets (193.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

For more information on Kupp, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Jets.

Kupp vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at New York Jets

Los Angeles Rams at New York Jets Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.5

5.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 38.48

38.48 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Kupp Fantasy Performance

Kupp is the 31st-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 112th overall, as he has posted 102.7 total fantasy points (10.3 per game).

In his last three games, Kupp has tallied 109 receiving yards and one touchdown on eight catches (17 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 16.9 (5.6 per game) during that period.

Kupp has posted 51.5 fantasy points (10.3 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 38 targets into 22 catches for 275 yards and four TDs.

The peak of Kupp's fantasy season was a Week 11 performance versus the New England Patriots, a game when he went off for six catches and 106 receiving yards with two touchdowns (22.6 fantasy points).

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has given up over 300 yards passing to one player this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Jets this season.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more TDs against New York this year.

No opposing QB has thrown for three or more TDs in a game against the Jets this season.

New York has given up over 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

The Jets have given up a touchdown reception by 12 players this season.

New York has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Jets have allowed three players to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 15 players have run for at least one TD versus New York this year.

A total of Three players have run for more than one touchdown against the Jets this year.

