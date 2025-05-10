Braves vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 10
Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.
On Saturday in MLB, the Atlanta Braves are up against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Braves vs Pirates Game Info
- Atlanta Braves (18-20) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (13-26)
- Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: SportsNet PT and FDSSO
Braves vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: ATL: (-138) | PIT: (+118)
- Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+118) | PIT: +1.5 (-142)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Braves vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: AJ Smith-Shawver (Braves) - 2-2, 3.00 ERA vs Andrew Heaney (Pirates) - 2-3, 3.18 ERA
The Braves will give the nod to AJ Smith-Shawver (2-2) against the Pirates and Andrew Heaney (2-3). Smith-Shawver's team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Smith-Shawver's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-1. When Heaney starts, the Pirates have gone 2-5-0 against the spread. The Pirates are 2-3 in Heaney's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Braves vs Pirates Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Braves win (50.3%)
Braves vs Pirates Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -138 favorite despite being on the road.
Braves vs Pirates Spread
- The Pirates are +1.5 on the run line against the Braves. The Pirates are -142 to cover, and the Braves are +118.
Braves vs Pirates Over/Under
- Braves versus Pirates, on May 10, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -122 and the under -100.
Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!
Braves vs Pirates Betting Trends
- The Braves have been favorites in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (55.6%) in those contests.
- This season Atlanta has been victorious nine times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.
- The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 15 of their 37 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Braves have an against the spread mark of 18-19-0 in 37 games with a line this season.
- The Pirates have won eight of the 24 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Pittsburgh has a 5-11 record (winning just 31.2% of its games).
- The Pirates have played in 38 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-20-1).
- The Pirates have put together a 13-25-0 record ATS this season (covering only 34.2% of the time).
Braves Player Leaders
- Matt Olson has five doubles, six home runs and 28 walks while hitting .222. He has an on-base percentage of .358 and a slugging percentage of .393.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 123rd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.
- Ozzie Albies is hitting .225 with four doubles, five home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .351 with an on-base percentage of .285.
- His batting average ranks 117th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 127th, and his slugging percentage 123rd.
- Austin Riley has a team-high 46 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .487.
- Riley heads into this matchup with eight games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .317 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.
- Marcell Ozuna has 32 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .425.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Oneil Cruz has accumulated an on-base percentage of .374 and has 31 hits, both team-high numbers for the Pirates. He's batting .246 and slugging .476.
- Including all qualified players, he is 89th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 30th and he is 34th in slugging.
- Andrew McCutchen has seven doubles, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .259. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .350.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 64th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage.
- Bryan Reynolds has a slugging percentage of .351, a team-best for the Pirates.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes is slugging .307 to pace his team.
Braves vs Pirates Head to Head
- 5/9/2025: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 6/30/2024: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 6/29/2024: 2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 6/28/2024: 6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 5/26/2024: 8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)
- 5/25/2024: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 5/24/2024: 11-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: +152, Underdog Moneyline: N/A)
- 9/10/2023: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)
- 9/9/2023: 8-4 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 9/8/2023: 8-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!