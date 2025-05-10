Braves vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 10

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the Atlanta Braves are up against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Braves vs Pirates Game Info

Atlanta Braves (18-20) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (13-26)

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Saturday, May 10, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and FDSSO

Braves vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-138) | PIT: (+118)

ATL: (-138) | PIT: (+118) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+118) | PIT: +1.5 (-142)

ATL: -1.5 (+118) | PIT: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Braves vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: AJ Smith-Shawver (Braves) - 2-2, 3.00 ERA vs Andrew Heaney (Pirates) - 2-3, 3.18 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to AJ Smith-Shawver (2-2) against the Pirates and Andrew Heaney (2-3). Smith-Shawver's team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Smith-Shawver's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-1. When Heaney starts, the Pirates have gone 2-5-0 against the spread. The Pirates are 2-3 in Heaney's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (50.3%)

Braves vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -138 favorite despite being on the road.

Braves vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the run line against the Braves. The Pirates are -142 to cover, and the Braves are +118.

Braves vs Pirates Over/Under

Braves versus Pirates, on May 10, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Braves vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (55.6%) in those contests.

This season Atlanta has been victorious nine times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 15 of their 37 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves have an against the spread mark of 18-19-0 in 37 games with a line this season.

The Pirates have won eight of the 24 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Pittsburgh has a 5-11 record (winning just 31.2% of its games).

The Pirates have played in 38 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-20-1).

The Pirates have put together a 13-25-0 record ATS this season (covering only 34.2% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has five doubles, six home runs and 28 walks while hitting .222. He has an on-base percentage of .358 and a slugging percentage of .393.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 123rd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .225 with four doubles, five home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .351 with an on-base percentage of .285.

His batting average ranks 117th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 127th, and his slugging percentage 123rd.

Austin Riley has a team-high 46 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .487.

Riley heads into this matchup with eight games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .317 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Marcell Ozuna has 32 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .425.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has accumulated an on-base percentage of .374 and has 31 hits, both team-high numbers for the Pirates. He's batting .246 and slugging .476.

Including all qualified players, he is 89th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 30th and he is 34th in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen has seven doubles, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .259. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 64th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage.

Bryan Reynolds has a slugging percentage of .351, a team-best for the Pirates.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is slugging .307 to pace his team.

Braves vs Pirates Head to Head

5/9/2025: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/30/2024: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/29/2024: 2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/28/2024: 6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/26/2024: 8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 5/25/2024: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-1 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/24/2024: 11-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: +152, Underdog Moneyline: N/A)

11-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: +152, Underdog Moneyline: N/A) 9/10/2023: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/9/2023: 8-4 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-4 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/8/2023: 8-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

