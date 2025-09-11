Commanders at Packers Single-Game FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for Thursday Night Football

Week 2 kicks off with a matchup between two of the NFC's best teams as the Green Bay Packers host the Washington Commanders.

For those unfamiliar with single-game NFL DFS on FanDuel, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5 times his total fantasy points, but beginning in 2025 on FanDuel, their salary also increases 1.5 times.

Here are players worth considering for tonight's game.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Commanders at Packers NFL DFS Picks

MVP Candidates

Jayden Daniels ($20,400 MVP/$13,600 FLEX) -- Jayden Daniels profiles as the top MVP play. Our NFL DFS projections have him scoring 19.5 FanDuel points -- 3.4 clear of the field. A huge part of his appeal is his rushing prowess, and we project him to run for 44.2 yards. While Daniels has a good chance to lead the slate in scoring, I'll mostly look elsewhere at MVP. This is a tough road matchup against a quality D on a short week, and I usually try to pivot away from the chalkiest MVP.

Josh Jacobs ($18,600 MVP/$12,400 FLEX) -- Josh Jacobs is where I'll land at MVP in most of my lineups. Washington's defense looked really good in Week 1, but I think that says more about the New York Giants' offense than anything with the Commanders' D. Green Bay carries a 26.0-point implied total, and Jacobs had a really good role in Week 1, playing 87.2% of the snaps and getting 19 carries in addition to one target. Jacobs' rushing plus receiving yards prop is 95.5 yards, and he boasts game-best -200 anytime touchdown odds.

Jordan Love ($17,700 MVP/$11,800 FLEX) -- I'm also intrigued by Jordan Love at MVP. Love didn't have to do too much in a lopsided Week 1 win, but he was efficient, completing 16 of 22 passes for 188 yards and a pair of scores. He's got an easier matchup this week, and he's stated that he wants to run more in 2025. Stacking Love with a couple pass-catchers and fading Jacobs is a way to be unique on this slate.

Flex Targets

Deebo Samuel ($10,200) -- Deebo Samuel had pretty dope usage in his Commanders debut, logging a 78.5% snap rate while pacing the team in target share (34.5%) by a huge margin. No other Washington WR saw a target share above 13.8%. It won't be that way all year, of course, but Washington made an effort to get the rock in Deebo's hands -- and we know how good he can be after the catch.

Austin Ekeler ($7,800) -- With Washington a road 'dog, this game could set up better for Austin Ekeler than Jacory Croskey-Merritt ($8,600). Even in a comfortable win last week, Ekeler played 49.2% of the snaps while Croskey-Merrit handled 29.2% of the snaps. If the Commanders get into a hole and have to throw more, we may not see much Croskey-Merritt.

Romeo Doubs ($4,200) -- Romeo Doubs is easy to like at this salary. He operated as Green Bay's WR1 last week, leading the team's wideouts in snap rate (76.2%), route rate (69.6%) and air yards share (38.1%). He turned that into two grabs for 68 yards. Doubs is one of my favorite plays on the slate.

Matthew Golden ($5,600) -- Between the rest of Green Bay's skill players -- a group that includes Matthew Golden, Tucker Kraft ($5,000) and Dontayvion Wicks ($3,600) -- I lean toward throwing a dart at Golden. Despite a quiet day in the box score in Week 1 (two catches, 16 yards), Golden had the second-highest snap rate among Packers WRs (46.8%), and he could see a bigger role if the tight turnaround is tough for Jayden Reed ($9,800), who dealt with a foot ailment for a lot of the preseason.

